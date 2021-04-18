News18 Evening Digest: Manhohan Singh Says Look at Percentage of Population Vaccinated; JEE Main April Session Postponed and Other Top Stories

‘Not Numbers, Look at Percentage of Population Vaccinated’, Manmohan Singh Writes to PM Modi

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “The key to our fight against Covid-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated.” Read More

JEE Main April Session Postponed as Covid-19 spreads across India

The JEE Main April session which was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28, 29, and 30 has been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. The Education Minister while announcing the postponement said, “I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students and their academic career are Education Ministry’s and my prime concerns right now.” Read More

RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Today’s Match: Prasidh Krishna Strikes to Remove Devdutt Padikkal as Bangalore Lose 3rd Wicket

RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score – 101/3 in 12 overs: KKR have a breakthrough with Prasidh Krishna getting rid of Devdutt Padikkal. The lefty was going for the big shot and he pulled but not hard enough with the ball settling nicely into the hands of Rahul Tripathi in the deep. Padikkal scored 25 off 28 with two fours. RCB lose their 3rd wicket. Score 95/3 in 11.1 overs Check live updates of Today’s Match 10 IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai, Mumbai. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of RCB vs KKR IPL 14. Click Here

Should You Worry About India’s Double Mutant Coronavirus Variant? All You Need to Know

As a brutal wave of coronavirus cases batters India, public health experts worry that a new, possibly more virulent coronavirus variant could be racing through the crowded nation of over 1.3 billion people. The new variant that has a so-called double mutation is said to be fueling this deadlier new wave of infections. With over 200,000 fresh cases for the past three consecutive days, India has surpassed Brazil to be the second worst-affected and has already begun to overwhelm the hospitals and crematoriums. Read More

Putin’s Most Prominent Opponent Navalny Could ‘Die Any Minute’, Say Doctors

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny risks cardiac arrest at “any minute” as his health has rapidly deteriorated, doctors warned Saturday, urging immediate access to Russia’s most famous prisoner. On March 31, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent opponent went on hunger strike to demand proper medical treatment for back pain and numbness in his legs and hands. Read More

New Apple iMac Coming on April 20? Tipster Hints At Retro-Coloured iMac Unveiling During Spring Event

Apple is set to host its “Spring Loaded” event on Tuesday, April 20. The Cupertino-based giant was only rumoured to bring the new iPad Pro (maybe with the third-generation Apple Pencil) till now. However, a tipster has now suggested that Apple may announce new iMac models during the April 20 event. Known tipser L0vetodream, on his Twitter, posted an image of Apple’s April 20 invite artwork alongside an image of the colourful G3 iMac lineup with in all its colours. Read More

