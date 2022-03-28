News18 Evening Digest: Manipur CM Biren Singh Indicates to News18 AFSPA Repeal Goal May Be Achieved Soon and Other Stories

Exclusive | Manipur CM Biren Singh Indicates to News18 AFSPA Repeal Goal May Be Achieved Soon

It’s been about a week since N Biren Singh returned at the helm of affairs in Manipur after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s impressive assembly election victory under his watch. Speaking exclusively to News18 in his first interview after becoming the chief minister again, the former footballer, citing sportsman spirit, said he has no enemies inside or outside the party, spoke about his government’s plans to get the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, removed from the state, and discussed a long-running border dispute with Nagaland. READ MORE

Padma Awards 2022: Covaxin Makers, Late Kalyan Singh, Classical Music Maestro Prabha Atre Honoured

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards 2022 at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Among the prominent awardees were Padma Vibhushan recipients – Hindustani classical maven Dr Prabha Atre and former CM of Uttar Pradesh and BJP stalwart Kalyan Singh (in the posthumous category). President Kovind handed over the award to Kalyan Singh’s son Rajveer Singh. READ MORE

Advertisement

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Could Be On His Way Out Within A Week; Shahbaz Sharif To Lead

An ally of the Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Pakis­tan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) finalised a deal on Monday with the opposition party Pakis­tan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which could see Imran Khan step down in less than a week, CNN-News18 has learned. READ MORE

Oscars 2022 LIVE Updates: Will Smith Punches Chris Rock in Face, Angers Hollywood; Comedian ‘Declined’ to File Police Complaint

Sian Heder’s ‘CODA’ created history by becoming the first movie from a major streaming service to win an Oscar for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards, which was overshadowed by a bizarre unscripted moment when Will Smith came on stage and apparently punched presenter Chris Rock in the face. READ MORE

Trade Unions Want India to Walk Back to Dark Ages of Pre-1991, No Wonder They’ve Become Irrelevant

The all-India strike on March 28 and 29, called by a bunch of trade unions, is extremely unfortunate. The cause mentioned by the unionists — the Narendra Modi government’s policies which are “affecting workers, farmers, and people” — is as phony as their concern for workers, farmers, and people. READ MORE

Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Being Probed After Catching Fire

Ola Scooter Fire: In light of the recent incident where an Ola S1 electric scooter caught on fire in Pune, government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the incidents have been noted and that further probe will be undertaken. The government is likely to depute independent experts to investigate the incidents who will travel to Pune and Vellore. The sources have clarified that both the products were tested and received approvals before hitting the markets. The experts will look into the structural factors or external factors that caused the fire. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.