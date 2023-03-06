News18 Evening Digest: Manish Sisodia Sent to Tihar Jail in Delhi Liquor Scam and Other Top Stories

What’s The Truth of Hathras? Here Are The Questions The Court Verdict Answers And The Ones It Raises

It was a love affair gone horribly wrong for reasons no one knows, it was not murder as the intention was not to kill the girl, and she lied in some measure in her dying statements — this is how a court last week settled the 2020 Hathras case. READ MORE

Manish Sisodia Sent to Tihar Jail: What is the Difference Between Police and Judicial Custody?

A Delhi court on Monday sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in excise scam case, after the CBI said it did not require the custody of the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader for now. READ MORE

Umesh Pal Murder: Who is Vijay Chaudhary Killed in Encounter Today & How He Became ‘Usman’?

Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was killed during an encounter on Monday. READ MORE

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: After Abject Show in Indore, ‘Jeet Nischay’ and ‘Sammaan’ Greet India in Ahmedabad

First step out of the centrally air-conditioned airport in Ahmedabad, and it did feel very hot. As if the sun is sucking the energy away with a straw pierced through the head. READ MORE

Karan Johar To Direct Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s First Film After Their Marriage? Here’s All We Know

After dating for a few years, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a lavish ceremony that made headlines all last month. The marriage quickly became the topic of conversation, and as a result, millions of times on social media, fans shared photographs of it. Now it appears that Sid and Kiara will also make headlines this month. READ MORE

Bholaa Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn As Prisoner Teams Up With Tabu’s Cop In High Octane Action-Drama; Watch

After piquing the curiosity of fans for a long time, Ajay Devgn has finally unveiled the trailer of his much-anticipated film Bholaa. The movie’s trailer is all things interesting as it sees Ajay as a prisoner who joins hands with Tabu’s cop to eradicate crime and criminals. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here