News18 Evening Digest: Manish Sisodia's Close Aide Dinesh Arora to Turn Govt Approver and Other Stories

Manish Sisodia’s Close Aide Dinesh Arora to Turn Govt Approver, SC Acquits 3 Men on Death Sentence for Teen’s Rape and Murder and other news in evening digest.

Delhi Liquorgate: Manish Sisodia’s Close Aide Dinesh Arora to Turn Govt Approver, Seeks Pardon

Delhi court on Monday heard the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea to make businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused in the Delhi excise policy case, a witness. During the hearing, Arora sought pardon in the case and said he has made the confessional statement under Section 164 (Recording of confessions and statements) of the CrPC. READ MORE

Meaning of Word Hindu ‘Horrible’, Karnataka Congress Leader Says it Originates from Persia

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi sparked a row as he claimed that the word ‘Hindu’ hails from Persia and not India. Not only this, he called the word “horrible” and asked what is its relation with India. He was speaking during an event in Belagavi district on Sunday, when he made the remark. READ MORE

As Kuno Cheetahs Make ‘First Kill’, News18 Explains Why It’s Great News for the Cat’s Adaptation to India

In an encouraging step, two male cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh for reintroduction of the animal to India, made their first kill within 24 hours of being released from a quarantine area to a larger acclimatisation enclosure. READ MORE

2012 Chhawala Rape Case: SC Acquits 3 Men on Death Sentence for Teen’s Rape and Murder

The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted three convicts who were awarded the death penalty by a Delhi court after being held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in a village in Haryana after kidnapping her from Delhi’s Chhawala area in 2012. READ MORE

Virat Kohli Named ICC Men’s Player of the Month For October; Nida Dar Wins in Women’s Category

Team India batting maverick Virat Kohli was named Men’s Player of the Month by the International Cricket Council on Monday. Kohli has been in tremendous form in the ongoing T20 World Cup with 246 runs in 5 matches which includes three half-centuries. He is the leading-run getter in the tournament so far. READ MORE

Dismantling Global Hindutva Meet Was ‘Organised Anti-Hindu Jamboree’: Academic Salvatore Babones

The “overtly political” Dismantling Global Hindutva conference was an organised “anti-Hindu jamboree” and not an academic event, Australian sociologist and academic Salvatore Babones has said, adding that the success of India has made the West resent the country. READ MORE

