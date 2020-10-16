News18 Evening Digest: Court Admits Plea Seeking Removal of Mathura Mosque and Other Top Stories

Mathura Court Admits Petition Seeking Removal of Mosque from Krishna 'Janmabhoomi'

A district court Mathura on Friday admitted a plea seeking to remove the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque from near the mythical birthplace of Lord Krishna in the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple. The plea was dismissed last month by a civil court in the Uttar Pradesh city. In the lower court, the appellants had demanded the annulment of an earlier Mathura court ruling, ratifying a land deal reached between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Management Committee on the mosque. The suit was filed on behalf of child deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman, through the "next friend" Ranjana Agnihotri and others. READ MORE

Teenaged Domestic Help, Set on Fire by Employer for Resisting Rape, Dies after 2 Weeks in Telangana

A 13-year-old domestic help set ablaze for resisting rape attempt by her 26-year-old employer in Telangana's Khammam district succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday night, after battling for life for nearly two weeks. In her dying declaration recorded in the first week of October, the victim said she was groped by her employer on September 18, who then tried to force himself on her. When she resisted the rape attempt, he poured petrol on her and set her on fire. READ MORE

Hindi Film Industry to Shift Out of Mumbai? Maharashtra Govt Locks Horns with BJP

Politics has now begun in Maharashtra over murmurs of shifting of the Hindi film industry out of Mumbai, to Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued a statement saying attempts were being made to “malign and shift” the Hindi film industry and the same will not be tolerated. The statement assumes significance since it is for the first time the CM has spoken over the ongoing probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. READ MORE

Senior Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Tests Positive for Coronavirus, in Home Quarantine

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol," the 71-year-old said in a tweet. Earlier, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for COVID-19. While Singhvi has recovered, the others are still undergoing treatment. READ MORE

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik Steps Down as KKR Captain to Focus on Batting; Eoin Morgan to Lead

Abu Dhabi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday stepped down as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, handing over the reins to his English deputy Eoin Morgan hours before the IPL match against Mumbai Indians. Karthik told the KKR management that he wants to "focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause." Appointed skipper in 2018, the 35-year-old led KKR in 37 matches. READ MORE

HCL Technologies Shares Tank Over 4% on Profit-booking After Q2 Earnings

Shares of HCL Technologies on Friday declined over 4 per cent in early trade on the bourses on profit-booking after the company posted 18.5 per cent rise in September quarter net profit. The stock opened with gains on the BSE, but failed to carry the momentum further and tanked 4.47 per cent to Rs 821 as the trade progressed. At the NSE, it declined 4.58 per cent to Rs 820.60. READ MORE

Finland PM Trolled for 'Modelling' in Low-cut Jacket, Netizens Call Out Sexism by Posting Similar Pics

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has come under attack from sexist trolls who objected to a recent photoshoot of the 34-year-old in a "low cut" jacket. A rigorous women's rights activist and leader of Finland's Centre-left Social Democratic Party, Marin recently appeared on the cover of Trendi magazine in which she was dressed in a slick blazer and a cute necklace. No sooner did the photo appear on social media, moral police took to Instagram to comment. In virtual slap to the trolls, women are now sharing images of themselves dressed in similar jackets without shirts or blouses. READ MORE