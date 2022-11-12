News18 Evening Digest: MCD's Supporting Role May Dim Stardom of Himachal, Gujarat Elections and Other Stories

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Sees 55.65% Voter Turnout Till 3PM, In Viral Video, Hyd Student Thrashed Over ‘Comment on Prophet’ and other news only on Evening Digest.

Not So ‘Gully Boy’: In Poll Picture, MCD’s Supporting Role May Dim Stardom of Himachal, Gujarat Elections

The announcement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections has spurred political parties into action with each targeting the other over a host of issues such as sanitation, the Capital’s towering garbage dumps, corruption, and corporation taxes. The polls came over eight months after they were meant to be called and at a time when high-profile assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal are underway. READ MORE

LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Sees 55.65% Voter Turnout Till 3PM, World’s Highest Polling Station Booth Records 98.08% Voting

Himachal Pradesh, where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in an aggressive fight, recorded a voter turnout of 55.65 per cent till 3 pm on Saturday, the Election Commission said.Voting began at 8 am on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed and the sun warmed the winter chill. READ More

‘Will Fix Ideology, Beat Him to Coma’: In Viral Video, Hyd Student Thrashed Over ‘Comment on Prophet’

In a viral video, a group of senior students from a private college in Hyderabad can be seen beating another student identified as Himank Bansal. In the video, the students can be heard forcing him to chant “ALLA HU AKBAR”, in a bid to take revenge from the victim who allegedly made derogatory comments against the Prophet. The students can be heard saying “will fix his ideology, beat him to coma,” in the video. READ MORE

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Welcome A Baby Girl; Share First Pic and Reveal Her Name

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have welcomed a baby girl! Bipasha’s team confirmed the news of the couple’s first baby’s birth with News18.com on Saturday. Soon after, Bipasha took to Instagram and shared the first picture. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Detained at Mumbai Airport Over Expensive Watches Worth Rs 18 Lakh: Report

Shah Rukh Khan was detained at the Mumbai airport upon arrival on Friday night, as per reports. According to an NDTV report, SRK was stopped by the Customs Department over a few expensive watches. The report attributed sources who claimed that the superstar had to pay Rs 6.83 lakhs in custom duty. The actor was returning from Sharjah where he was attending the Sharjah International Book Fair. READ MORE

Familial Gameplan: Can Thakur Tag, Sympathy Card Help Mulayam’s ‘Bahu’ Dimple Uphold SP’s Mainpuri Legacy?

Dimple Yadav’s return to politics after a three-year hiatus will see her make an attempt to keep up the legacy of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away in October, as she prepares to defend the Yadav family bastion of Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled next month. READ MORE

