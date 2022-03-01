News18 Evening Digest: Medical Student Killed in Shelling in Kharkiv; Ayushman Bharat Beneficiaries Can Now Opt for Surgeries and Other Stories

First Indian Casualty in Strife-Torn Ukraine, Medical Student Killed in Shelling in Kharkiv

An Indian student was killed in war-hit Ukraine’s Kharkiv city on Tuesday as a result of shelling, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed. The ministry tweeted that it was in touch with the student’s family. READ MORE

Coded Conflict: Hackers are Picking Sides as Russia-Ukraine War Intensifies on Cyberspace

Russian hackers are notorious for their malicious skills, even bringing the moniker ‘hackzone’ to the country. The dirty work done by some organised hacking groups in the ongoing war in Ukraine has grabbed the spotlight and it is now clear that the hacking world is divided. READ MORE

Ayushman Bharat Beneficiaries Can Now Opt for Surgeries, Treatments Not Part of Govt’s Packages

Beneficiaries under the Narendra Modi government’s Ayushman Bharat national public health insurance scheme will now be able to opt for medical procedures that are not part of the designed health benefit packages, News18.com has learnt. READ MORE

BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover Resigns, Says ‘Founder of Company Reduced to…’

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, has resigned from the fintech firm amid ongoing controversy at the company. “I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder," Grover wrote in his resignation email. The decision comes few day after he had lost an arbitration that he had filed against the fintech’s decision to launch an investigation against him, with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). READ MORE

Farhan Akhtar’s Ex-wife Adhuna Gives Warning to Trolls Amid His Wedding With Shibani Dandekar

Days after Farhan Akhtar’s wedding with Shibani Dandekar, the actor-director’s ex-wife, Adhuna Bhabani has shared a cryptic post in which she has come down heavily on trolls. In an Instagram post, Adhuna gave a strong warning to social media users, stating that she will block those who spread negativity. READ MORE

Op Ganga, 4 Ministers to Oversee: How India is Pulling Out All Stops to Bring Back Citizens from Ukraine

Amid continuous air attacks and shelling in civilian areas in the war-hit Ukraine, which led to the death of an Indian medical student on Tuesday, the Narendra Modi government has intensified its evacuation efforts to bring back stranded Indian nationals as the war enters the sixth day. READ MORE

