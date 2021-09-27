News18 Evening Digest: Mehbooba Mufti Urges Press Council to Probe Plight of Journalists in J&K & Other Top Stories

Mehbooba Mufti Urges Press Council to Probe Plight of Journalists in J&K

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged the Press Council of India (PCI) to send a fact-finding team to look into the “painful” plight of journalists operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti wrote a letter to PCI saying a large section of the media has become a propaganda extension of the government, and the hostile environment that the journalists operate in with frequent curfews, encounters, hartals and other adverse situations has not weakened their determination. READ MORE

‘Tears of Joy’: Girl Joins University Near Hospital Where She Had Once Beaten Cancer

Sometimes, there are social media moments that rekindle your faith in the power of positivity. One of such moments were reflected in a father’sjoy as he dropped his daughter off at Bristol University for the first day of her student life this week on September 23. Martin Dorey explained how his young child had spent six months at Bristol Children’s Hospital fighting for her life with cancer. Dorey posted a photo of his daughter, Maggie, on Twitter this week, saying that he had just sent her off at university near the hospital where she was treated for cancer as a kid. READ MORE

Schools Closed Due to Bharat Bandh, Check State Wise List

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of over 40 farmer unions, has called for a 10- hour long Bharat bandh today on September 27, from 6 am to 4 pm. Some of the states have announced to close the schools, colleges and educational institutes on September 27 in the wake of the bandh. READ MORE

Infosys Engineer Missing After Falling Into Yamuna in Haryana’s Sonipat

An engineer working with Infosys fell in the Yamuna river at Sonipat in Haryana on Sunday. The missing engineer has been identified as Sandip, who was posted in Faridabad. According to family members, Sandip was to fly for Canada from New Delhi on Monday. READ MORE

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Fan Art Made by Differently-Abled Fan on Instagram

It is no secret that veteran actor of the Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan has a massive fan-following. In his latest Instagram post, the 78-year-old actor shared a special fan-art. The actor received his portrait made by Aayush, a differently-abled fan. Aayush used his feet, as he laid on the floor, to paint the impeccable portrait of Big B. READ MORE

ICC T20 World Cup: Team India Likely to Make CSK’s Hotel Their Base, Support Staff to Land on October 2

With just 48 hours between the Indian Premier League 2021 final and the start of the ICC T20 World Cup, reports have emerged that the Indian team and the support staff is likely to stay at Chennai Super Kings’ team hotel for the IPL — Th8 Palm. Though India’s journey at the showpiece event starts from October 24, against Pakistan, the Indian support staff is supposed to land in the UAE as early as next week according to ANI. READ MORE

