News18 Evening Digest: Mehul Choksi Says He Left India for Treatment in US and Other Top Stories

I’m a Law-Abiding Citizen, Left India for Treatment in US: Choksi to Dominica HC

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has claimed in an affidavit that he is a “law-abiding citizen" and had left India only for medical treatment in the United States. He further said that he had invited the authorities to “interview" him about anything as part an investigation that maybe underway against him. Choksi, who filed the affidavit before the Dominica High Court where a plea for his deportation to India is being heard, said did not evade law enforcement and there was no warrant against him when he left the country. READ MORE

No Plans for Cabinet Rejig, Says BJP’s UP In-charge After Meeting Guv Amid Reshuffle Buzz

BJP national vice-president and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday met Governor Anandiben Patel and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit in Lucknow. Dismissing speculations over an imminent cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government, Singh described the meeting as a “personal" one. READ MORE

Baffling Experts, Study Reveals HIV+ Woman Carried Covid for 216 Days, Virus Mutated 30 Times in 6 Months

The novel coronavirus has witnessed a number of mutations in the past year. Baffling the experts, a new study revealed that a woman with advanced HIV carried the virus for 216 days. Published on Thursday, the case report also stated that the virus accumulated more than 30 mutations. The 36-year-old infected woman is a resident of South Africa. READ MORE

Navjot Singh Sidhu Should Toe Party Line, Unity Need of the Hour: Congress Punjab Head Sunil Jakhar

Punishing the culprits of ‘sacrilege’ and police firing cases in Punjab is the “rajdharma and the moral duty” of the Congress government and “action on this is already late and should have been done yesterday, not today or tomorrow,” Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar said. READ MORE

Do You Need Cash Amid COVID-19? 4 Secured Loan Options that You Can Use

Secured loan option allows borrowers to meet their financial requirements without the need to liquidate their assets to meet the sudden liquidity requirement. These options are credit risk-free for borrowers as they have the option to sell the pledged securities in the event of a payment default. The lower credit risk involved in these loan options makes them a safer choice when compared to credit card or personal loans that also levy heavy interest charges putting extra financial burden. READ MORE

After Rs 2 Lakh Kurta, Gucci is Now Selling Perforated Rubber Shoes That Look Like Crocs for Rs 40k

After facing heavy backlash for selling a simple embroidered ‘kurta’ for over Rs 2 lakh, Italian fashion brand Gucci is facing flak again, this time for trying to sell a pair of Crocs-like perforated rubber shoes for nearly Rs 40,000. READ MORE

