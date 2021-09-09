News18 Evening Digest: Ministers Take Flight in IAF Emergency Landing Drill & Other Top Stories

WATCH | IAF Drill on India’s New ‘Emergency Landing Strip’ on Rajasthan Highway; Rajnath, Gadkari on Board

As part of a drill, Indian Air Force’s C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Roadways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, completed an ’emergency field landing’ on a national highway in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Thursday. READ MORE

Netflix, Hotstar Accounts won’t be Renewed Automatically from Next Month. Details Here

In March of 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a statement wherein they had extended the deadline for the processing of recurring online transactions. From the aforementioned date, the RBI had extended the deadline for the implementation by six months. This means that by the end of September 2021, that extension comes to a close and the new rule will be in effect from the month of October onwards. READ MORE

Telangana Man Ties Car With Ropes to Prevent it From Getting Swept Away in Floods

Heavy rains recently drenched parts of Telangana, interrupting everyday operations. On Tuesday, during the severe rain, a video of a car dangling from the flooded streets of Sircilla town went popular on social media. To save it from being swept away, the vehicle owner tied it down with ropes. He had this idea after many vehicles, including cars, were carried away in floodwaters caused by severe rainfall in the region since the previous night. READ MORE

Byju Tale: Math Teacher from Kerala is Now Looking to Raise $600 Million from IPO

Byju’s, one of India’s most valuable start-ups is in talks to raise around $400 million to $600 million through an initial public offering (IPO). The latest on the matter indicated that the company has in fact accelerated its plans for the IPO and will likely make its debut sometime next year, according to a report by Bloomberg. READ MORE

India vs England: Fifth Test in Doubt as Another Member of India’s Junior Physio Tests COVID Positive

The member of India’s support staff has tested positive for COVID-19 in Manchester, forcing the team to call off their training session ahead of the fifth Test has been identified as junior physio Yogesh Parmar. Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, and R Sridhar, the head coach, bowling coach, and fielding coach respectively, had earlier tested positive for the virus. The trio had not traveled with the team to Manchester and instead stayed back in London. READ MORE

T20 World Cup 2021: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly ‘Thanks’ MS Dhoni for Accepting BCCI’s Offer

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has ‘thanked’ MS Dhoni for accepting the position of Indian team’s mentor. The BCCI announced the 15-man squad for ICC T20 World Cup yesterday and made sure that they tag MS Dhoni as the ‘mentor’ to the side. Dhoni, who has wealth of experience playing T20 Cricket for India and CSK, is bound to benefit the whole side. READ MORE

NIRF 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Best B-School in India, Again

As per the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2021 released today, September 9, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has secured the top position among the management institutes in the country with a score of 83.69. In 2020, as well, IIM Ahmedabad had bagged the first position with a score of 82.75 while in 2019 it was placed at the second position behind IIM Bangalore. READ MORE

