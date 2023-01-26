In today’s News18 evening digest, we are covering how lakhs of students enrolled across Bihar’s universities have been waiting for their degrees, results and even pending semesters for years. In other news, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid-19 vaccine iNCOVACC.

‘Bhagwan Milenge Lekin…’ In Bihar, ‘Missing’ Degrees Signal Bleak Future for 7L Students | CNN-News18 Exposè

You may find God in Bihar but not a degree — This common refrain, often shared light-heartedly, has unfortunately become the reality for lakhs of students in the state whose future has been pushed into darkness due to false promises, incompetent administration and corruption. READ MORE

India’s Own Needle-free Nasal Covid-19 Vaccine Launched As Booster for Adults

On the occasion of Republic Day, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday launched Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid-19 vaccine iNCOVACC. READ MORE

BBC and Indian Govt: A Look At Past Instances In Which The Two Were in Contention

A series of reactions — bans, issuing statements among others — have followed after the release of the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question.’ And this is not the first time that the Indian government has been at odds with the UK’s national broadcaster. READ MORE

Pathaan Box Office Day 1: SRK Film Creates History, Earns Rs 55 Crore, Beats KGF 2, War

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has created history at the box office. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, has surpassed Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day by becoming the highest Bollywood opener ever. The film has also broken the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan on day one is Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore). READ MORE

Opinion | How BBC Documentary Row is an Electoral Gift for BJP and Narendra Modi

The series of actions that the Central government and the ruling party has taken over the BBC documentary which tries to dig up the buried memory of Gujarat 2002 look naïve and petulant. READ MORE

Senior Russian Officials are Defecting to the West Amid Ukraine War and One Kremlin Dissident is Helping Them

A growing number of high-level Russian officials including former generals and intelligence agents are defecting to the West, emboldened and disgruntled by the Russian aggression in Ukraine. READ MORE

Union Budget 2023-24: Aiming For A Fine Balance

The Indian economy has been recovering well from the pandemic. The fiscal and monetary stimuli have been prudent and measured resulting in minimal adverse effects unlike many other economies. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be against the backdrop of a domestic economy that has broadly recovered back to pre-pandemic levels, while the global economy is at risk of a slowdown. The central government fiscal deficit remains elevated, and more importantly, public debt remains high and sticky. The Budget 2023 needs to focus back on fiscal consolidation while pushing growth through public infrastructure spending. READ MORE

