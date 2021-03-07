News18 Evening Digest: Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP, PM Modi Pitches for 'Sonar Bangla' at Mega Rally in Kolkata and Other Top Stories

‘I’m a Pure Cobra’: Actor Mithun Chakraborty Lands ‘Dream Role’ With Entry into BJP

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, ending all speculation over his political innings. The veteran actor reached the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega rally. READ MORE

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee Trade ‘Poribortan’ and ‘Jumla’ Barbs as They Woo Voters in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the road running as they sparred over development while trying to woo voters for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. While Modi hit out at the Mamata government for failing the people of the state, Mamata questioned the Centre’s policies over the recent fuel price hike. LIVE NOW

‘Using Words Like ‘Pitai’ Appropriate?’: Nitish Kumar Slams Union Minister Over Controversial Remark

Bihar CM Nitish took on a sarcastic tone while responding to Union Minister Giriraj Singh’sbeat up officials’ comment. When asked about his opinion on the minister’s brazen comment, the Bihar Chief Minister said one should ask Giriraj if the usage of words like ‘pitai’ or beating is appropriate. READ MORE

Bengal Will Become Kashmir if TMC Elected, Says BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari; Omar Abdullah Takes ‘Paradise’ Jibe

Taking a dig at his former party Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that West Bengal would into another Kashmir if the Mamata Banerjee-led party were to come back to power in the state. Adhikari, BJP’s Nandigram candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in Bengal, also cited Syama Prasad Mookerjee during his speech at Muchipara, Behala to say that if not for the late Jan Sangh founder, India would have been an Islamic country like Bangladesh. READ MORE

2 Fishermen Die, One Hospitalised After Consuming Liquor Like Liquid Found in Container in Sea

Two fisherman died and another has been hospitalised after they consumed a liquor like liquid found in a container floating in the sea, fisheries department officials said on Sunday. The fishermen, who were among a group that ventured into the sea from Kodiakarai in the district on March 1, spotted the container off the coast on Saturday, opened it and found the liquor like substance inside and reportedly consumed it. READ MORE

I Want to Understand The Logic Behind This: Ravi Shastri Was Baffled With WTC Rule Tweak

India head coach Ravi Shastri wasn’t a happy man when he got to know that ICC has decided to tweak the rules of World Test Championship. When the Covid hit, ICC’s technical committee tweaked the rules where each team would now have to qualify on the basis of percentage points and not the actual points earned. India was the biggest loser in the new scenario because they now had to win series in Australia and seal the deal at home against England to seal the WTC Finals spot. READ MORE