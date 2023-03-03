News18 Evening Digest: ‘Modi’ RaGa at Cambridge Varsity Drowns Out Bharat Jodo Beats And Other Top Stories

At N-E Point of Time: ‘Modi’ RaGa at Cambridge Varsity Drowns Out Bharat Jodo Beats

Like the Bharat Jodo Yatra back home in India, Rahul Gandhi’s Cambridge Yatra has now become the focus of controversy. It’s not much of a surprise considering Gandhi’s earlier foreign trips, too, have ended in bashing the country. Whether in Germany or the UK or Sweden, he has always accused the Modi government of being fascist, not respecting the minorities and crushing the voice of the opposition. READ MORE

Exclusive | ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’: Pratima Bhoumik Who Turned Tripura Red Seat Saffron on Win, CM Buzz

The Dhanpur assembly constituency in Tripura was known as a red bastion. Since 1977, only the Left had won elections here. That all changed when union minister Pratima Bhoumik contested from the seat this time and won it for the Bharatiya Janata Party by more than 3,500 votes. READ MORE

‘Capt Modi Expects You to Take Wicket If…’: EAM Invokes Cricket Analogy, Gives ‘RRR’ Reference | WATCH

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday used the analogy of cricket to explain India’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also made a reference to the blockbuster ‘RRR’ movie while talking about India-UK relations. READ MORE

‘Flag, Constitution And Emblem’: Where’s Nithyananda’s ‘Kailasa’? Is It A Recognised Nation? | Explained

Fugitive godman Nithyanand Paramashivam, who fled India after he was charged with rape and kidnapping, has resurfaced in lime light after a representative of his self-proclaimed nation, ‘Kailasa’, attended a United Nations discussion. READ MORE

UFO in Russian Airspace? St Petersburg Suspends Flights, Dispatch Jets After Craft Spotted

An airport in Russia’s St Petersburg temporarily suspended all flights amid reports that an unidentified object such as a drone had been spotted flying over it. Russian state-run TASS news agency said that airspace within a 200 km radius of Pulkovo was closed until 1320 local time on Tuesday. However, no reasons was provided for the suspension. READ MORE

RBI Imposes Rs 3.06 Crore Fine On Amazon Pay For Non-Compliance With KYC, PPI Requirements

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited as the company was non-compliant with certain rules related to prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) and Know Your Customer (KYC). READ MORE

How Arshad Warsi, 44 Others Manipulated Shares Via YouTube? Know The Pump and Dump Case

Actor Arshad Warsi and 44 others, including his wife Maria Goretti, have been banned from from the securities market for one year, in cases related to manipulating the share prices of two companies through uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels. READ MORE

