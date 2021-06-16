News18 Evening Digest: Modi Says CoWin Helped India Fight Covid Pandemic and Other Top Stories

PM Modi Says CoWin Helped India Fight Covid Pandemic, Urges Tech Firms to Invest in India

Modi, who delivered the keynote address at the fifth edition of ‘VivaTech’, said technology and digital are emerging areas of cooperation between India and France. READ MORE

PNB Scam: CBI Accuses Mehul Choksi of Destroying Evidence in Fresh Chargesheet

The supplementary chargesheet coincides with the legal proceedings against Mehul Choksi in Dominica, where he was arrested for “illegal entry" on May 24. READ MORE

‘Newborn Calf Serum Used to Make Covaxin’: Bharat Biotech, Centre Explain After Cong’s ‘Slaughter’ Charge

The newborn calf serum is used for the growth of cells, but neither used in growth of SARS CoV2 virus nor in the final formulation, Covaxin manufacturers Bharat Biotech clarified. READ MORE

France to Lift Covid Curfew on June 20, Masks No longer Compulsory Outdoors from Thursday

The 11:00 pm curfew will be lifted 10 days earlier than initially planned as the number of coronavirus infections continues to fall. READ MORE

Filipino Web Developer Names Newborn Son HTML as Mark of Tribute to His Profession

Several internet users were disappointed as they opined that the child will be bullied at school for his name. However, the newborn’s aunt Sincerely Pascal stood her ground. READ MORE

Petition to Ban Jeff Bezos’ Reentry to Earth After Trip to Edge of Space Gets Close to 8K Signatures

The petition, written in a tongue-in-cheek manner, says that “Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here