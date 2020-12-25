News18 Evening Digest: Modi Singles Out Mamata to Show Politicisation of Farm Protests and Other Top Stories

In Broadside on Opposition, PM Modi Singles Out Mamata Govt to Show Politicisation of Farm Law Protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to farmers, asserted that some political parties who have been rejected by the masses are misleading innocent farmers and are preventing a dialogue between the government and farmers from taking place. Singling out West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said, "I am sad that entire country's farmers are getting benefits from PM-Kisan scheme but the government of West Bengal is preventing 70 lakh farmers in their state from availing the benefits of this scheme. Many farmers have written directly to the centre complaining against state government's high-handedness but the state government is unmoved."

Arya Rajendran, 21, to be India’s Youngest Mayor from Kerala's Capital Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram has pulled off a mayoral first as 21-year-old college student Arya Rajendran is all set to take on the mantle. She will be the youngest mayor anywhere in the country. The decision to appoint Arya, who was elected as the ward councillor from Mudavanmugal in the recently held civic body polls, was taken by by a panel of CPM district secretariat. She was the youngest candidate CPM had fielded for the local body polls in 2020.

Let's Try This as An Experiment for a Year: Rajnath Singh Says Farm Laws Will be Amended if Not Beneficial

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the farmers to let the new farm reform laws be implemented "for a year or two" as an experiment, and said the government will amend the legislations if they are not found to be beneficial. Requesting the farmers to try the new Agri laws as an experiment, the former BJP president said if these are not found beneficial, the government would bring all necessary amendments.

Muslim Teen Arrested in UP Under Love Jihad Law for Walking Home With a Hindu Friend

A Muslim teenager from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor was arrested and has been in jail for a week after a case was filed for 'love jihad' under the state's new 'anti-conversion' law after he walked home from a birthday party with his former classmate, a Dalit girl. The 16-year-old girl has repeatedly and vehemently denied the allegations of 'love jihad', and said the boy was a friend of hers.

Actor Rajinikanth Hospitalised Following Severe Fluctuations in Blood Pressure

Superstar Rajinikanth was hospitalised on Friday following severe fluctuations in blood pressure. He was shooting for a film in Hyderabad. However, the film shoot was put to halt after crew members tested positive for coronavirus . The actor's COVID reports came negative and he showed no symptoms.

Who is Louis Kahn and Why is IIM Ahmedabad Tearing Down the 'Iconic' Dormitories He Built in 1962?

An iconic college dormitory built by legendary American architect Louis Kahn is on the verge of being torn down, causing outrage among students, architects, and art enthusiasts in India. At least 14 of the 18 student dormitories located in the "old campus" of Indian Institute of Management premises in Ahmedabad are set to be torn down to make room for a newer dormitory that can house more students. The decision, however, has been met with outrage, with many opposed to the idea of tearing down the "heritage" building. The opposition is due to the fact that the building was built by renowned architect Louis Kahn in the 1960s.

India vs Australia: Team India Makes Four Changes in Playing XI for Boxing Day Test

So finally the wait is over and India has announced its team for the Boxing Day Test against Australia, starting on Saturday. So as expected, India has gone with a host of changes -- four. Youngsters Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj will make their debut in the key encounter, while Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant too have forced their way into the team. The key player to miss out is KL Rahul.