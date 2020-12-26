News18 Evening Digest: Modi Takes Dig at Congress, Extends Ayushman Bharat to J&K and Other Top Stories

My Critics in Delhi Should Learn from J&K, Says Modi in Dig at Cong, Extends Ayushman Bharat Benefits to UT

Asserting that the BJP walked out of the power in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, which it shared with the PDP on the issue of Panchayat elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while rolling out Ayushman Bharat scheme in J&K said that a new chapter for a new decade had been written in the UT after the conclusion of recently held DDC polls. READ MORE

How a Virus Stalled the World: A Look Back at the Pandemic Year of 2020

SARS-CoV2, which causes the novel coronavirus disease, Covid-19, hit the globe like a storm this year. Over the past 12 months, globally, the contagion has infected over 80 million and counting, and has claimed nearly two million lives. From December 31, 2019 when WHO's China office got wind of the new virus, to more recently, as scientists frantically looked for solutions, there was a gradual yet steady glimmer of hope. READ MORE

Bovine Intervention: Decades After Indira's Balancing Act on Slaughter, Congress Links Cow with Kisan to Corner BJP in UP

At the core of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Hindutva pitch is the protection of cows and ban on slaughter of the animal considered sacred by many Hindus. While the Congress has had a mixed response to this, now it has seized an opportunity to hit out at the BJP. The raging farm protests have given a chance to the Congress to connect the cow with the kisan. The party is planning a mega march and campaign particularly in Uttar Pradesh against the Yogi Adityanath government on this. READ MORE

Malayalam Actor Anil P Nedumangad Drowns to Death in Malankara Dam, Celebs Mourn Tragic Demise

Malayalam actor Anil P Nedumangad died in a tragic drowning incident in Malankara dam site on Christmas Day evening. He reportedly drowned in the dam at about 5:30 pm, suggests reports. The incident occurred while the actor was bathing in the dam site in Thodupuzha, Kerala. Anil was in Thodupuzha in connection with the shooting of a film. READ MORE

Trump Spends Christmas Golfing in Florida as US Govt Shutdown Nears, Millions Risk Losing Jobless Benefits

President Donald Trump spent his Christmas golfing in Florida as a government shutdown looms and COVID relief hangs in the balance. Trump, at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach for the holidays, had no events on his public schedule after throwing the future of a massive COVID relief and government funding bill into question. Failure to sign the bill, which arrived in Florida on Thursday night, could deny relief checks to millions of Americans on the brink and force a government shutdown in the midst of the pandemic. READ MORE

The Tech and Impact of India's First 3D Printed Two-Storey Building by L&T

Earlier this week, L&T Construction, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Larsen & Toubro conglomerate, announced that it has achieved the construction of a two-storey building that has been fully 3D printed. The achievement is a milestone, for it validates the use of 3D printing in a multi-floor building, hence proving that such technology can be used in the construction space as well. L&T claims that the making of the 3D printed building is the very first of its kind in India, and has massive potential to significantly alter affordable housing – in terms of cost, quality and speed of construction. READ MORE

India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin and Captain Ajinkya Rahane Give India Boxing Day Honours

India took the honours on Day 1 of the second Test at the MCG courtesy a fine bowling performance by their ace fast bowler and lead spinner. Bumrah returned with 4 wickets while Ashwin bagged 3 as India bowled out Australia for 195 after losing the toss on Boxing Day in Melbourne. In reply, India had moved to 36 for the loss of Mayank Agarwal's wicket at close of play of what was a highly eventful Day 1 in the capital of Victoria. READ MORE