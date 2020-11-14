News18 Evening Digest: Modi Warns China in Diwali Message at Longewala & Other Top Stories

'Shows Distorted Mindset... But India Won't Compromise': At Longewala on Diwali, PM Modi's Message to China

Taking a swipe at China without naming it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the entire world feels troubled by "expansionist" forces and expansionism shows a "distorted mindset" which belongs to 18th century. The PM was addressing troops at Longewala Post as a part of his practice of spending time with soldiers on Diwali. He further asserted that India will give "prachand jawab" (fierce reply) if it is provoked. "India believes in policy of understanding others and making them understand but if an attempt to test it is made, then the country will give a fierce reply," he asserted. His unambiguous message came amid continuing standoff with China at Ladakh border. READ MORE

Shut Since March Due to Covid-19 , Places of Worship in Maharashtra to Reopen from Monday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the places of religious worship across the state, which were shut since the COVID-19 lockdown in March, will reopen from Monday. Thackeray said this in a statement. Extending greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali, he said, "We can't forget that the demon coronavirus is still amongst us. Even though this demon is slowly falling silent now, we cannot be complacent. Citizens need to follow discipline." "Just like discipline and restraint were observed while celebrating Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi,Navratri and Pandharpur wari (annual pilgrimage), followers of other faiths also celebrated festivals like Eid, Mount Mary festival by keeping the COVID-19 safety protocol in mind," he said. READ MORE

Sinking Differences, Akhilesh Assures Cabinet Berth to Uncle Shivpal, Won't Field Contender Against Him

Dropping another hint of bettering ties between Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal, the Samajwadi Party chief has promised a cabinet berth for the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party founder and has also announced to leave the Jaswantnagar assembly seat for him. This decision comes ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The SP chief also made it clear that his party will not be forging any kind of alliance with big political parties. However, he claimed that he will proceed with tie-ups with smaller political parties. READ MORE

Scientist Behind Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Claims 'It Will Stop the Pandemic'

2020 has been one long wait for the pandemic to finally end, and with the Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, it may finally be near. Scientists Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, who have dedicated their lives to finding cures for infectious diseases and cancer, helped develop the Covid-19 vaccine that by Pfizer. Positive data on BioNTech and U.S. partner Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine is an unlikely success for the married couple behind the German biotech firm, who have devoted their lives to harnessing the immune system against cancer. Pfizer said on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study. READ MORE

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says Under Pressure to Recognise Israel, Insists on No Ties with 'Zionists'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government is under pressure to recognise Israel, insisting that Islamabad would never establish relations with the "Zionists". Khan revealed this during an interview with a private television, where he stated that after the recognition of Israel by Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, Islamabad is also being asked to recognise Israel, something that his government has rejected till now. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh's Mush-filled Wish to Deepika Padukone: 'Happy 2nd Anniversary Meri Gudiya'

This year Diwali is extra special for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, as it coincides with their second wedding anniversary. Ranveer began the day with a love-filled post dedicated to his wife, along with unseen photos from their wedding in Italy. He the pictures with Deepika on Instagram, along with a sweet message for her, "Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary meri guidya @deepikapadukone." The romantic pictures show Ranveer in a floral white kurta-pyjama paired with a peach Nehru jacket, while Deepika is seen a white floral kurta-churidar. The pictures seem to be from their pre-wedding functions. READ MORE