News18 Evening Digest: Molestation Accused Shoots Dead Victim's Father in UP and Other Top Stories

‘He Killed My Father’: Molestation Accused Shoots Dead Woman’s Father In UP’s Hathras

In 2018, he was jailed for a brief period in a molestation case filed by the victim's father. Out on bail ever since, Gaurav Sharma, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shot dead the girl's father on Monday. According to Hathras police, an argument broke out between the accused's family and that of the victim on Monday afternoon during which Sharma fired several rounds at the father of the girl. He died on the way to hospital.

Will Vijayakanth’s DMDK Go it Alone in TN? Unhappy With Seat-sharing Talks, NDA Ally’s Cryptic Message

In the run-up to the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the DMDK has hinted at contesting elections alone as seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK hit a roadblock. DMDK's displeasure over seat-sharing discussions was out in the open after DMDK leader took to social media to say that Vijayakanth is the party's chief ministerial candidate.

World’s First Hotel in Outer Space with Rooms for 400 People to be Operational from 2027

Ahotel with an out-of-the-world experience will soon be more than a metaphor as humankind will see its first ever hotel in outer space soon. The hotel is being constructed by the group Orbital Assembly. The 3-year-old company plans to begin building Voyager Station in low Earth orbit in 2025, and believes its interstellar resort may be operational as soon as 2027, the Daily Mail reported.

IND vs ENG: Shoaib Akhtar Says India Shouldn’t be ‘Scared’ and Prepare ‘Fair Pitch’ for 4th Test

A lot has been said and written about the nature of the pitches prepared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the home Test series against England. Ever since the 3rd Test between the two sides ended within two days, fans and cricket experts alike have been voicing their opinion on the raging issue. The pitch at Motera which even gave the England captain Joe Root a five-wicket haul in the first innings became a huge uproar on social media and remains one of the biggest reference points for the critics.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha Come Together for Pic in Traditional Attires

Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha gave full on family feels as they came together for some pictures at the wedding of Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma in Maldives. Both of them wore traditional attires at the event.