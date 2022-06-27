News18 Evening Digest: Moral Test Should Happen Before Floor Test, Says Aaditya Thackeray & Other Top Stories

Maha Crisis: Moral Test Should Happen Before Floor Test, Says Aaditya Thackeray on Shiv Sena Rebels

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said those Shiv Sena MLAs who had rebelled against the party will have to face the music at some point. The MVA ruled government, led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been plunged into a political crisis due to a revolt by Sena strongman Eknath Shinde and 39 other MLAs. READ MORE

Yashwant Sinha Files Prez Poll Nomination Flanked by Rahul: Here’s What He Said about Gandhis in The Past

When former union finance minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party Yashwant Sinham filed his nomination on Monday as the joint opposition Presidential candidate, among those by his side was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. READ MORE

Amid ‘Maha’ Mayhem, Sanjay Raut Summoned by ED in Mumbai’s Patra Chawl Case. All You Need to Know

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai ‘chawl’ and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.READ MORE

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Welcomes PM Modi at G7 Summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit where the leaders of the world’s seven richest countries will discuss various important global issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, food security and counter-terrorism. Prime Minister Modi, who is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7, was received by Scholz upon his arrival at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue of the summit in southern Germany. READ MORE

Income Inequality Declined in India During Covid-19, Nation Managed Shocks Well: SBI Report

Inequality of Income in India has declined significantly since FY17, while inequality has also declined during the pandemic, according to the latest SBI Ecowrap research report. The decline in income inequality has been significant since FY17, the year of big bang formalisation that started with demonetisation, RERA reforms and GST reform in FY18, said the report authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, State Bank of India. As per the SBI Ecowrap report, India’s poverty ratio has also declined to 17.9 per cent in 2020-21 from 21.9 per cent in 2011-12. READ MORE

Nayanthara Joins Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan Shoot in Mumbai After Getting Back From Honeymoon: Report

After a romantic honeymoon with her husband Vignesh Shivan in Thailand, lady superstar Nayanthara is set to fulfil her work commitments. The Kathavakalu Rendu Kaadhal actress directly landed in Mumbai after honeymooning in Thailand, reported Pinkvilla. READ MORE

GST Rate Revision, Tax on Online Gaming; Key Decisions to Expect from GST Meet Tomorrow

All eyes will be on the 47th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council this week. GST Council, headed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising representatives of all states and Union Territories, will meet in Chandigarh for a two-day meeting, starting on June 28. From rationalising rates of a handful of items to discussing compensation of states — a host of issues will be discussed in the upcoming GST Council meeting. READ MORE

