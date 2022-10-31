News18 Evening Digest: Morbi Mishap: All About the Gujarat Town, Centre Seeks More Time from SC to Take Steps on Sedition Law and Other Stories

The Central government on Monday sought more time from the Supreme Court to take appropriate steps for reconsidering sedition law. The apex court, which was the hearing the pleas challenging the sedition law, fixed the matter for further hearing in January 2023. READ MORE

Over 133 people have died so far after a suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday. Just four days into its reopening, the bridge on Machchhu river saw a huge rush of tourists on Sunday and is said to have snapped as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it. 132 people have been reported dead so far, while more bodies are reportedly being fished out.

In the criminal appeal moved against the acquittal of 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, the counsel for the appellants on Monday submitted that the prosecution and the investigators failed to perform their duties and did not put up a strong case before the CBI court.

The University Grants Commission has instructed all higher education institutions to observe a 'Bharatiya Bhasha Divas' on December 11. In an official notice, dated October 28, the UGC stated that the day is to create "language harmony" and a supportive atmosphere for learning Indian languages. The commission wrote to vice-chancellors and principals of all universities and colleges in this regard after recommendations of Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, which was formed last year by the education ministry.

No one can beat Japan when it comes to out-of-the-box ideas. They are brilliant in innovations and this restaurant can give you a taste of it. A video creator from Japan shared a glimpse of the Zauo Fishing Restaurant in Osaka. She showed that customers here can catch their own food. Whether from the window of your booth or from the sidelines. The employees then help celebrate the catch and you can even take a snap with it.

