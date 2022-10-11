News18 Evening Digest: MSY Cremated in Saifai With Full State Honours; 'Netaji Amar Rahein' Chants Fill the Air and Other Stories

Mulayam Singh Yadav Cremated in His Native Saifai With Full State Honours; ‘Netaji Amar Rahein’ Chants Fill the Air

Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated on Tuesday. The last rites were held at his native village Saifai, Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah. A sea of people descended for the last rites of the veteran socialist leader at his native Saifai village, as the cloudy sky and intermittent morning drizzle added to the sombreness. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and PSP chief Shivpal Yadav were present at the last rites ceremony of former Uttar Pradesh CM. READ MORE

Two Kerala Women Beheaded, ‘Throats Slit’ in ‘Human Sacrifice’, 3rd Similar Case Under Radar

Ashocking case of human sacrifice has been reported in Kerala, where two women who had been reported missing have been found murdered in a “human sacrifice” ritual in Elanthoor village near Pathanamthitta, around 120 kilometers from Kochi. READ MORE

Amitabh’s ‘Gandhis’ Connect to Jaya’s SP Career: On Big B’s 80th Birthday, Bachchans’ Tryst With Politics

Now 80 and going stronger than ever, spooling in celluloid miles’ with the roles rolling in and directors still lining up to sign him on, it’s Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday today. READ MORE

In Eye of Storm Over Delhi Conversion Row, Ex-AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Joins Police Probe

Aam Party Party (AAP) leader Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday joined the police investigation in connection with a row over religious conversion event. READ MORE

Meet ‘Zoom’, Indian Army Assault Dog Who Fought Off Terrorists in J&K Despite Bullet Injuries | WATCH

Indian Army assault dog ‘Zoom’ was critically injured while fighting off terrorists in an operation in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag districts. READ MORE

Bank Q2 Results Preview: Banks to See Robust Growth; Loans, Deposits To Remain In Focus

Banking Q2 Preview: Banks are expected to show healthy profitability for the July-September quarter as core income growth is powered by a jump in loan disbursals, and the initial benefits of a rising interest rate cycle boost margins. The sharp hike in policy rates by 190 basis points since May and its transmission will result in a higher net interest income (NII), and hence, a better net interest margin (NIM). READ MORE

Sherlyn Chopra Requests Salman Khan To Take A Stand on Sajid Khan Controversy

The presence of Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16, has not been received well by the audience and several celebrities. A few celebs, however, have defended Sajid Khan, claiming that he deserves another chance to start over and make amends. Actress Sherlyn Chopra, who accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct, is one of the nine victims who has made significant charges against the filmmaker under the #MeToo movement over the past few years. READ MORE

