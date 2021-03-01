News18 Evening Digest: Mumbai Blackout Due to Chinese Cyberattack, BJP Alleges Foul Play by Kolkata Cops and Other Top Stories

China’s Hackers Target India’s Power Supply, Massive Mumbai Blackout Was a Warning Shot

Computer networks of at least 12 Indian state-run organisations, primarily power utilities and load dispatch centres, have been targeted by Chinese state-sponsored groups since mid-2020 in an attempt to inject malware that could cause widespread disruptions, a new study has revealed. READ MORE

Oxford, Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: Close Look at Big Shots in Global Vaccination Fightback against Covid-19

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 (or Covid-19). Since then, most countries have started some form of vaccination programmes, and a number of vaccines have either been developed or are in different stages of development. READ MORE

BJP Writes to Kolkata Police Commissioner, Alleges Foul Play by Cops to Enable Proxy Voting

ABJP delegation on Monday wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra alleging that an illegal exercise was being carried out in the force to “enable collection of postal ballot and effect proxy votes” during assembly elections, set to begin on March 27. In the letter undersigned by BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta and senior leaders Sabyasachi Dutta and Shishir Bajoria, the party claimed that a section of police officers, under the banner of Welfare Association, is collecting photocopies of voter and Aadhaar cards of their colleagues across all ranks as part of the operation. READ MORE

A Reminder of the Jewish-Maharashtrian Fusion Through An Unusually Quiet Purim in Mumbai

This year, COVID-19 forced a much-anticipated Jewish festival to be an unusually muted affair in Mumbai. Purim, otherwise marked by lively feasts and costume parties, was observed only with small prayer ceremonies in the city’s synagogues on Thursday and Friday. The festival — which celebrates Queen Esther– she saved fellow Jews from genocide in the Persian empire — is especially sacred to a community that has often faced violent persecution throughout history. READ MORE

Punjab’s Abhishek Sharma Smashes Second-fastest Ton in List A Cricket, Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record

The 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy had already witnessed a double-ton by Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw last week, but the fireworks continued on Sunday when Punjab’s Abhishek Sharma smashed a brilliant century against Madhya Pradesh. But it was no ordinary ton. Sharma took just 42 deliveries to smash the hundred, recording his name in history books. He left behind Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to register the second-fastest hundred in List A cricket. READ MORE