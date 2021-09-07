News18 Evening Digest: Mumbai Mayor Says 'Covid Third Wave is Here', Urges People to Follow Guidelines and Other Top Stories

‘Covid Third Wave is Here’: Mumbai Mayor Sounds Alarm as City Logs 28% of Aug Cases in 6 Days of Sept

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said Tuesday that the third wave of Covid-19 had already arrived in the city. She was talking about the upcoming festive season in Maharashtra, and urged people to remain in their houses and practice distancing. The financial capital has reported over 28 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases it had recorded in the entire month of August in the first six days of this month, as per the civic data. Read More

India Started International Flights to 18 Countries in September: Check Full List Here

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has now started special flights to 18 countries under an Air Bubble arrangement from September. Tickets to sanctioned destinations can only be booked through the Air India airline. Any person willing to purchase the ticket can get it through the official website, Air India offices across India and through travel agents. If you are planning a visit, make sure you cross-check the list of approved cities before finalising your ticket. This move has been made as normal international passenger flights continue to be suspended till September 30 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Kolkata Woman, Her 13-year-old Son Found Murdered; Husband, School Staff Questioned

A 45-year-old woman and her teenaged son were found dead in a pool of blood in their house on Monday in Bengal’s Parnasree area in Behala which is located in the Southern fringes of Kolkata. A preliminary investigation suggested that the woman and her 13-year-old son were murdered by someone known to them. It could be a case of personal enmity because no valuable items were found to be missing from the house. Read More

Bharti Singh Loses 15kg in One Year, Credits Lockdown for Pushing Her Towards Self-Love Journey

Comedian and actress Bharti Singh, who frequently appears on The Kapil Sharma Show, is receiving much attention for her weight loss. The actress has lost 15 kilograms in the past year and the difference is quite visible. In a recent interview, the 37-year-old comedian divulged the details of her weight loss journey and shared her reaction to the impressive transformation. Read More

Watch: Video of Jasprit Bumrah’s First And 100th Test Wicket Goes Viral

Indian pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj bowled superbly on a flat track at the Oval to snatch a sensational victory over England in the fourth Test on Monday. Among the notable performers across the five days was Bumrah whose game-changing spell of six overs turned the tide in India’s favour on the final day. The speedster showed his class by scalping wickets of two top-class English batters. Read More

Indian Fan Gets Mia Khalifa’s Face Tattooed On Leg, She Calls it ‘Terrible’

Getting somebody’s name tattooed on your body is an extreme level of passion and admiration. Getting somebody’s face tattooed goes beyond it all. One such incident happened when a Mia Khalifa fan got her face tattooed on his legs. An Indian tattoo artist with an Instagram page named ‘tattoo_artist_01’ uploaded the video on his account. The video starts with Mia’s photo on the tablet screen, and then the focus shifts to the guy wiping off the foam on the tattoo, revealing the finished product. Read More

