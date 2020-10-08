News18 Evening Digest: Mumbai Police Claims to Have Busted Fake TRP Racket and Other Top Stories

Republic TV, 2 Other News Channels in Dock as Mumbai Police Claims to Have Busted Fake TRP Racket

The Mumbai Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a 'false TRP racket', where households were apparently asked to keep channels switched on the entire day. The officers claimed that even in uneducated homes, some English news channels remained switched on. Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that two people have been arrested in the matter and officers are searching locations of their associates. "TV advertising industry is worth 30,000-40,000 crore. The rates are decided on the basis of TRP. Even if minor changes are made in TRP, it affects advertising," he said. READ MORE

'Freedom of Speech Most Abused Freedom in Recent Times': SC While Hearing Tablighi Jamaat Petitions

Freedom of speech is the most abused freedom in recent times, observed the Supreme Court on Thursday. Chief Justice of India SA Bobde passed the remarks while hearing a bunch of petitions, alleging demonisation of Muslims by a section of media through the manner of their reporting on the Tablighi Jamaat issue. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for petitioners, including Jamiat Ulema I Hind, had objected to a part in the Central government's affidavit. It stated that the petitioners are trying to muzzle the freedom of speech by targeting the media. READ MORE

Hathras Rape Accused Claims Victim’s Family Killed Her as They Were Against Their ‘Friendship’

The prime accused in the alleged gang rape and brutal assault of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras has claimed that he and three other accused in the case are being framed by the woman’s family as her kin did not approve of the friendship between them. In a handwritten letter to the Uttar Pradesh police, Sandeep Thakur claimed that he and the woman were "friends" and often spoke on the phone. He also accused the woman's mother and brother of torturing her. The letter has the thumb impressions of all four accused. READ MORE

US Poet Louise Gluck Wins Nobel Prize in Literature for Making 'Individual Existence Universal'

American poet Louise Gluck has won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for “her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”, the Swedish Academy said on Thursday. Academy Permanent Secretary Mats Malm said Gluck was “surprised and happy” at the news despite receiving it in the early morning North American time. READ MORE

From Kathua to Hathras, New Song by Ranveer Singh's Music Label Reflects on Violence Against Women

In the wake of protests following the violent Hathras rape-murder case, a song by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's music label IncInk has been making waves among fans of hip hop music as well as on the internet. Penned and sung by 21-year-old rapper Spitfire aka Nitin Mishra, who shot to fame as the creator of songs like 'Asli Hip Hop' from the 2019 musical drama "Gully Boy", the song, titled 'Black', takes a tough stand on the current state of affairs in India. READ MORE

Saif Ali Khan Says He Doesn't Believe in Awards Shows, Recalls How His Best Actor Honour was Manipulated

Saif Ali Khan, in a recent interview, talked about the hypocrisy of award shows. He said that he doesn't believe in awards shows anymore as they get influenced by commercial aspects. He spoke about the 'manipulation' that happens in Indian award shows. “Yes, I was seen to be undeserving of the few awards that I received earlier in my career, including the National award for Hum Tum. But I think over the years I’ve proven myself to be more worthy of recognition.” READ MORE