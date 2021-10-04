News18 Evening Digest: Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Javed Akhtar Over RSS Remark and Other Top Stories

FIR Against Lyricist Javed Akhtar for Comparing Taliban with Hindu Extremists

Mumbai police registered an FIR against lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday over his alleged remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an official said. The First Information Report (FIR) were registered at the Mulund police station on a complaint filed by city-based lawyer Santosh Dubey. The lawyer last month sent a legal notice to Akhtar for allegedly making “false and defamatory" remarks against the RSS in an interview to a news channel, and sought an apology from him over it. Read More

Railways Operates 1st AC Cargo Express Train to Carry Chocolates, Noodles

The Northern Railway has now started operating an AC cargo express train. The cargo express train, with 20 second and third AC coaches, will be operated from Sanhewal of Ferozepur Division to Yesvantpur of South Western Railway. On October 01, it departed from Sanhewal of Ferozepur division at 1:45 AM for Yeshwantpur of South Western Railway. Read More

Selfie-taker Survives 140 Feet Plunge at Karnataka’s Gokak Waterfall

In a near miracle, a man, who fell 140 feet while clicking a selfie at Gokak waterfalls in Karnataka’s Belgavi district, survived with only minor injuries and has been rescued, police said. The rescued man was identified as Pradeep Sagar (30), a resident of Jevargi in the Kalburgi district. Rescued by a police team, aided by social worker Ayub Khan, Sagar only suffered minor injuries and but is in a state of shock. He has been admitted to a hospital and he is responding well, according to police. Read More

German Man Tries to Board Flight With Explosive in Backpack He ‘Forgot’ About

A 28-year-old man in Germany faces a hefty bill after trying to catch a flight at Munich airport on Thursday with a live mortar shell in his rucksack. German news agency dpa reported Friday that the explosive device was discovered during a security check, prompting an immediate lockdown in parts of the airport. The man told police that he had found the shell during a hiking trip in Switzerland and forgotten it was in his bag. Specialists were able to safely remove the live ammunition and destroy it. Read More

For the First Time in History, Electric Car Sales Overtake Diesel Vehicles in Europe

For the first time, sales of electric cars — 100% electric and plug-in hybrid models — surpassed sales of cars with diesel engines in Europe in August 2021. While gasoline models remain the majority, sales of electric vehicles have never been so strong, driven in particular by the arrival of many new models on the market. According to cumulative data on new car sales in 26 European countries, published by Jato, while gasoline-powered vehicles are still by far the top-selling category (56% market share), electric models (21%) are overtaking diesel engines (20%) for the first time. This is a historic shift. Read More

Lakme Fashion Week: Kareena Kapoor Khan is back as Showstopper at Grand Finale

Lakme Fashion Week, in association with FDCI, will see the return of Kareena Kapoor Khan as the showstopper at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale with Gaurav Gupta as the designer. Inspired by Lakme’s beauty statement of #DefineToRedefine for the season, the finale will mark the return of Kareena on the runway post her pregnancy. Read More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About ‘Change’ in First Instagram Post After Separation from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced her split from her husband of four years, Naga Chaitanya, has shared a new post on Instagram Stories, featuring the song Change My Clothes by Dream and Alec Benjamin. The video, shared by Samantha on her Instagram Stories, appears to be taken from inside an airplane. We can also see the twinkling night lights in the video. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.