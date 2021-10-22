News18 Evening Digest: Mumbai Sees Covid Spike, Work from Home to End for TCS, Wipro, Infosys Staff & Other Top Stories

Mumbai Sees Covid Spike Days After Reporting Zero Deaths But Officials Not Worried

Within a week of reporting zero Covid-19 deaths, Mumbai recorded a spike in virus cases, accounting for 27 per cent of total virus cases in Maharashtra. Mumbai reported 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities on Thursday, taking the state tally to 65,98,218 and the death toll to 1,39,925. Mumbai reported the highest 427 new infections among the districts. Of eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 708 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 458 cases from Pune region.

Thailand Announces Quarantine-free Travel for 45 Nations. Check What It Means for India

Thailand announced rules on Friday for its quarantine-free reopening to visitors from 45 countries, in an effort to revive an economy struggling to recover from the collapse of its vital tourism sector. The list includes nations nations like Canada, Singapore and China. However, India does not figure in it. The country in September had reopened its doors to Indian travellers under the “Phuket sandbox" programme. The nations lack a air bubble between them till yet, and the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine is in the list of accepted vaccines that includes, among others, Pfizer and Moderna.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team: Report

It’s common knowledge now that two new teams will be added to the Indian Premier League from the 2022 edition. The bidding process is expected to take place on October 25 with the Adani Group and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group likely to be key players in the race. But if media reports are anything to go by, the bidding race could see actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh being a part of the process to own an IPL team. Outlook reported that the Bollywood couple is all set to bid and become a part of the richest cricket league in the world.

TCS, Wipro, Infosys: Work for Home to End; How IT Companies Plan to Call Employees Back

Covid-19 cases have dipped significantly as India vaccinated more than one crore citizens as of Friday and in a situation like this, top IT companies like the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys HCL Technologies and others have revealed plans to call their employees back to office, ending a more than one year practice of work from home regime amid the pandemic situation.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Party Leaders from Gujarat, Asks Them to Be Prepared for Assembly Polls

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met party leaders from Gujarat on Friday and urged them to be prepared for the assembly elections. Gandhi also separately met senior leaders from the state and sought their views on the appointment of the new state Congress chief and CLP leader. Assembly polls in Gujarat are due late next year. AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and AICC in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma were also present during the meeting.

India vs Pakistan: Roots of the Epic Rivalry, Its Stars and First Encounters

India and Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday in the latest installment of one of cricket’s biggest rivalries. Let’s take a look at the first meetings of the two nations in the sport’s three formats.

