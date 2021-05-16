News18 Evening Digest: Mumbai Vaccination Hit amid Cyclone Tauktae Alert, Israeli Air Strike Kills 23 in Gaza and Other Stories

BMC Suspends Covid Vaccine Drive in Mumbai on Monday in View of IMD Alert

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday decided to cancel its Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday (May 17) in view of the warning of high intensity cyclone issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to pass close to Mumbai city. The revised schedule will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (May 18 to May 20).

23 Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza City in Deadliest Single Attack Since Fighting Began

The Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli airstrikes in the heart of Gaza City have killed at least 23 people and wounded 50. It was the deadliest single attack since the start of heavy fighting between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago. Rescuers were racing to pull survivors and bodies from the rubble. Earlier, Israel said it bombed the home of Gaza's top Hamas leader in a separate strike. It was the third such strike targeting the homes of Hamas leaders in the last two days.

1,618 Children Tested Positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand in 2 Weeks

Amid the second Covid-19 wave, around 1,000 children below nine years of age have contracted the deadly coronavirus infection across Uttarakhand in the last ten days, as per the state health department. While conditions for some children deteriorated, they were immediately admitted to hospitals for treatment. As per the Health Department, only 2,131 children contracted infection in the last year, while 264 children tested positive from April 1 to April 15. So far, 1,053 cases reported from April 16- April 30, and 1,618 from May 1-May 14.

States to Receive Nearly 51 Lakh Covid-19 Vaccine Doses in Next Three Days, Says Health Ministry

More than 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, while nearly 51 lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The Centre has so far provided more than 20 crore vaccine doses (20,28,09,250) to states and UTs free of cost, it said.

‘I’m Only 10’: Video of Weeping Gaza Girl Shows Cost of Israel-Palestine Violence is Borne by Children

In the wake of the ongoing armed offensive between Israel and Palestine, a heartrending video of a 10-year-old child from the Gaza Strip has gone viral on social media. In the video, little Nadine Abdel-Taif can be seen with tears in her eyes as she points at the rubble and destruction caused by Israeli missiles. "I'm always sick.. I can't do anything…I'm only 10," the child can be seen saying in the video. The footage was shot by Middle East Eye on May 15 in Gaza where medical officials say Israeli strikes have killed at least 149 people since the violence began on Monday, including 41 children. Over 1,000 people have been wounded, many of whom are minors. Amid mass devastation, 10-year-old Nadine seems to have become the face of the crisis being faced by children in Gaza, even as stretched into a seventh day with no sign of abating.

