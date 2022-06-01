News18 Evening Digest: Mumbai Warns of 'Rapid Rise' in Covid Cases Ahead of Monsoon and Other Top Stories

Mumbai Warns of ‘Rapid Rise’ in Covid Cases Ahead of Monsoon; Hospitals, Labs Put on Alert

In what could spell fresh trouble for Mumbai, the BMC has asked the city to be on alert after a tremendous spike was noticed in daily new cases of coronavirus. READ MORE

Exclusive | Top Gangsters Executing Agenda of Khalistani Groups from Tihar Jail with Help of Staffers

Notorious gangsters locked up in Delhi’s Tihar Jail are being used by Khalistani groups to further their cause, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Wednesday. READ MORE

‘North Indian Students Spreading Covid in Tamil Nadu’: Health Minister Subramanian’s Remark Kicks Up Storm

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian’s controversial remark alleging “North Indian students spreading Covid-19” in the state has triggered a fresh row on Wednesday with the BJP attacking the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister for the “extremely irresponsible and derogatory statement.” READ MORE

Punjab Girl Turns Down Job Offer by JP Morgan for Her IAS Officer Dream, Secures AIR 3

Although she did appear for the UPSC CSE in 2020, Gamini Singla could barely go past the prelims. But she did not give up on her dream of becoming an IAS officer and sat for the exam once again in 2021. The 23-year-old secured All India Rank 3 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE 2021. This year, the first three toppers are women. READ MORE

IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Kept Soaking Everything, Looked Suffocated – Harbhajan Singh

The 2022 season of Indian Premier League is concluded on a high note with Gujarat Titans clinching the titles in their debut season. It turned about a good season for players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya who managed to find their form back and have made strong cases for themselves to get a place in the T20 World Cup squad. While looking at the flip side of it several star players looked completely off-colour this season, the list includes batting maestros like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. READ MORE

Akshay Kumar Opens Up On His Interview With PM Modi: ‘Not My Job To Ask Him About Policies’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2019. Back then, several questions were raised with some people wondering why Akshay did not answer policy-related questions to the Prime Minister. In a recent interview, Akshay talked about the same and mentioned that he had interviewed Modi as a ‘common man’. READ MORE

Mamata Banerjee Pays Last Respects to KK; Babul Supriyo, Firhad Hakim at Rabindra Sadan for Gun Salute

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid her last respects to singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK at Kolkata’s Rabindra Sadan, where his mortal remains were brought for a gun salute. KK passed away on 31st May, shortly after his concert in the city’s Nazrul Mancha. The singer turned politician Babul Supriyo and All India Trinamool Congress party MLA Firhad Hakim were present to pay their respects as well. READ MORE

‘Dhoni Dropped me’: Sehwag Recalls When Tendulkar Stopped Him From Retiring Before WC 2011

Virender Sehwag is one such player in the Indian cricketing history who will always be known for his flamboyant batting approach. No matter how the bowlers were, he had only one phenomenon of tackling them all – just smash! To date, he is considered one of the most destructive openers to have ever represented the country in international cricket. Back in 2015, Sehwag retired with over 16000 runs to his credit and more than 130 international wickets. READ MORE

