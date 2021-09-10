News18 Evening Digest: Mumbai Woman Raped, in Critical Condition and Other Top Stories

Mumbai Woman Critical With Serious Injuries After Being Raped; One Arrested

In a horrific incident, a woman was raped in Saki Naka, Mumbai and has sustained serious injuries. One accused has been arrested in the case, police said on Friday. The victim, aged 30, is in a critical condition. Mumbai police sources said there could be more suspects in the case. READ MORE

Explained: Why Andhra Pradesh Govt is Launching Online Cinema Ticketing Portal

The Andhra Pradesh government, through the State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation, is getting into a new business: of selling cinema tickets online. The government will create an exclusive web portal for online booking of cinema tickets on the lines of the Railway Online Ticketing System, according to an order issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet. READ MORE

Tourists Visiting Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri Cannot be Drunk, Guards to Get Alcometers

Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri recently made headlines when in July this year, hundreds of pilgrims were seen thronging to the Uttarakhand ghat, in stark violation of Covid-19 norms. Now, after several instances of people haunting the ghat in an inebriated state and raising ruckus, partying, the Ganga Sabha has decided to equip security guards at the area with breath analysers or alcometers. READ MORE

Reopen Colleges, Universities Demand Student Leaders

Student leaders from different institutes of the country on Thursday demanded the reopening of college and university campuses, which have been shut since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement by the Students Islamic Organisation of India said. READ MORE

Watch: Sara Ali Khan’s Adventure-filled Maldives Vacation with Friends

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan seems to be having the time of her life with her girl gang on the beautiful beaches of Maldives. The actress’ pictures and videos from her vacation are all over the internet. Sara, who is in on a vacation to celebrate one of her friend’s birthday, dropped another sizzling picture on her Instagram. READ MORE

WATCH: This ‘Cooler’ Made of Exhaust Fan is Twitter’s Breezy New ‘Jugaad’

here’s no one even in competition to Indians when it comes to using minimal resources to get the maximum output. Now, you can call it recourse management and give fancy adjectives to make it sound cooler, but we ‘desis’ love to call it ‘jugaad’ — and that’s what it is. READ MORE

Gauahar Khan Takes on BTS’ Permission To Dance Challenge, Fans Love Her Moves

Gauahar Khan has no qualms in wearing her heart on her sleeve. The talented model-actress is a charmer which can be evidenced from the interesting Reels she shares with her fans. Recently, she shared an Instagram Reel of herself grooving to BTS’ hit single Permission To Dance, displaying infectious energy. READ MORE

