News18 Evening Digest: Myths & Apathy Hit Battle Against Covid-19 in Delhi's Sarojini and Other Top Stories

'Coronavirus Doesn't Exist': In Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market, Myths & Apathy Hit Battle Against Covid-19

While experts around the world have called it a crude vaccine, people in Delhi mostly put the mask on only to avoid the hefty challan of Rs 2,000. To find out more, a team from CNN-News18 spoke to some of the shopkeepers in the market who were seen without a mask. Upon asking why they chose to not wear masks, some of them came up with bizarre explanations. READ MORE

Tug of War for Jayalalithaa's Legacy May Intensify on Her Birth Anniv as AIADMK, Sasikala Stake Claim

The stand-off between the current top order of the AIADMK and VK Sasikala is likely to intensify in the coming days. The 73rd birth anniversary of J Jayalalithaa on Wednesday could well be the open manifestation of the power tussle playing out silently through subtle manoeuvrings. Both camps will try to stake claim to Jayalalithaa’s legacy. AIADMK is set to hold a public meeting at TTV Dinakaran’s constituency -- RK Nagar -- which was also the constituency that Jayalalithaa contested and won from last. READ MORE

Uttarakhand Govt to Declare More Than 130 People Missing in Chamoli Disaster Dead

The Uttarakhand government has initiated the process of declaring over 130 persons missing after the devastating flash floods of February 7 as “presumed dead”. The rescue teams have so far recovered 68 bodies. According to a report, officials familiar with the matter said usually people who go missing in a disaster are declared dead if they have not been heard of for seven years. READ MORE

Airtel 5G Networks Being Developed in India in Partnership with Qualcomm

Bharti Airtel, one of the three major telecom operators of India, has announced the development of its own 5G network technology stack, which is being done in partnership with Qualcomm. The telco will be using the Qualcomm 5G radio access network technology stack to deploy its commercial 5G network, which can help set up virtual and open 5G networks through India. READ MORE

f="https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/einstein-or-virus-photo-of-man-arrested-from-up-fight-between-shopkeepers-goes-viral-3463691.html">Einstein or Virus? Photo of Man Arrested from UP Fight Between Shopkeepers Goes Viral

After a video of a fight between shopkeepers and workers of two chat stalls in UP's Baghpat went viral, a photo of the arrested perpetrators also started doing the rounds of Twitter. Netizens were particularly interested in a man with long, orange-tinged hair, who reminded them of Albert Einstein. Many others likened the man to a fictional character called "Virus" played by Boman Irani in 3 Idiots. READ MORE

Bitcoin Prices Plummeted Days After Elon Musk Tweeted They 'Seem Too High'

Elon Musk may have managed to fluctuate the prices of cryptocurrency, and this time it wasn't Dogecoin. Musk said on Saturday the price of bitcoin and ethereum seemed high, at a time when the cryptocurrencies have hit record highs, with bitcoin crossing the $1 trillion market-capitalization threshold. READ MORE

Records as a Captain Mean Nothing me - Virat Kohli on Possibility of Surpassing MS Dhoni's Record

Before the start of the third Test between India and England, there is a chance for skipper Virat Kohli to become the most successful skipper for India in Tests, at home. But the latter has made it clear, that these numbers don't hold a great value. He also made it clear that MS Dhoni was his skipper and learnt a lot from him, and share a great camaraderie with him, so there is no comparison at all. READ MORE