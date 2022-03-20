News18 Evening Digest: N Biren Singh To Continue As Manipur CM and Other Top Stories

N Biren Singh: From Footballer, BSF Jawan & Journalist to Manipur CM for the 2nd Time

Once a football player, a BSF jawan deployed at Manipur borders and a journalist, Nongthombam Biren Singh was picked as the chief minister of Manipur for the second time on Sunday after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju went to Imphal as central observers. Singh’s name was chosen after he was unanimously elected as the CM at the BJP Legislative Party meeting held at BJP headquarters in the state capital this afternoon. READ MORE

2nd Covishield Dose Can Be Given Between 8-16 Weeks After 1st Dose, Says NTAGI Reducing Gap

India’s apex body on immunisation NTAGI has recommended administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield between eight and 16 weeks after the first dose, official sources said on Sunday. READ MORE

‘Won’t Bow Down’: Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP as he Leaves for Delhi for ED Questioning in Coal Scam Case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, who will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in Delhi on Monday, hit out at the BJP while he was on his way to the national capital for the same. READ MORE

IPL 2022: ‘Shah Rukh Khan Has Always Been One of The Motivating Factors to me’ - Shreyas Iyer

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer has expressed his admiration for his team’s co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Iyer joined KKR this season after spending 7 years at Delhi Capitals and straightaway the two-time IPL champions named him their captain for the upcoming season. READ MORE

Ram Charan and Jr NTR Promote RRR at Statue of Unity with Their Signature Handshake Pose

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is nearing its release date after several delays. The film’s team has been on a promotional spree for months now, pulling out all stops to ensure they reach maximum audiences. The latest stop in their promotional itinerary was the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Director SS Rajamouli, with the two lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, visited the statue to promote the film. READ MORE

