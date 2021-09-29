News18 Evening Digest: Najla Bouden Named First Woman PM of Tunisia & Other Top Stories

Tunisian President Names Romdhane as Country’s First Woman Prime Minister

Tunisian President Kais Saied has named Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister and asked her to quickly form a government, the presidency said in a statement on social media on Wednesday. Romdhane is a university engineering professor with World Bank experience, the local Mosaique FM reported. READ MORE

6 Cops Charged with Murder of Kanpur Businessman in Gorakhpur, UP CM Extends Condolences

A case of murder has been registered against six policemen in connection with the death of the Kanpur-based businessman here, officials said on Wednesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talked to the victim’s wife, Meenakshi Gupta, on Tuesday night and extended his condolences while the state government announced Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance for the family. READ MORE

Mid Day Meal is Now PM Poshan, Cooking Competitions to be Part of Scheme

The National Programme for Mid-Day Meal in School popularly knows as Mid-Day Meal Scheme has been renamed as PM Poshan Shati Nirman Scheme. In its new form, the scheme will be offering hot cooked meals to pre-primary classes or Balvatikas as well. It was earlier limited to students of classes 1 to 8. This is expected to benefit about 11.80 crore children studying in 11.20 lakh schools. READ MORE

‘Triangular Light’, Which UK Woman Suspected Was UFO, Turns Out To Be NASA Rocket

On the night of September 27, around 10:30 pm, 47-year-old Jayne Dickinson spotted a weird triangular light moving in the sky of England. What she thought was a UFO was actually NASA’s Atlas V rocket. “It was amazing. I grabbed my camera and started taking pictures of it. I must admit that I thought aliens were landing," a mom and postwoman Dickinson told the Mirror. READ MORE

Mumbai Police Band’s Rendition of ‘Aye Watan Tere Liye’ Leaves Netizens Emotional

Mumbai Police is social media’s absolute favourite. Shedding the usual stereotypes attached to police departments, the law enforcement agency has effectively used wit and humour in its social media posts to raise awareness about serious issues. However, creative social media posts aren’t the only thing that the police department is good at. It has now become the centre of attention because of its music band ‘Khaki Studious’ that has impressed the netizens with many recent performances. READ MORE

Inzamam-ul-Haq Denies Reports he Suffered Heart Attack, Says Visited Hospital Due to Stomach Issue

Pakistan’s former Test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has denied reports that he suffered a heart attack, saying that his cardiac issues were detected during a health check-up that he underwent due to an upset stomach. The 51-year-old, on his YouTube channel, said that he was overwhelmed to see the outpouring of support from people but asserted that he didn’t suffer a heart attack. READ MORE

