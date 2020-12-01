News18 Evening Digest: Narendra Tomar, Piyush Goyal Hold Talks With Farmer Leaders and Other Top Stories

Presentation on MSP, Agri Markets Underway as Union Ministers Narendra Tomar, Piyush Goyal Hold Talks With Farmer Leaders

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and railways minister Piyush Goyal are holding talks with leaders of farmer unions who have been protesting for six consecutive days. Reports say the government currently has not decided to roll back the three farm laws. Tomar has expressed confidence that a solution will be reached after discussing issues raised by protesting farmers.

'Vaccine Safe and Immunogenic': Serum Institute Denies Side Effect Claims Raised by Chennai Volunteer

After a Chennai-based man claimed that he suffered neurological and psychological side effects after taking Covishield Covid-19 vaccine during the human trials, Serum Institute of India has once again asserted on Tuesday that the Covishield vaccine is safe and immunogenic and the company has followed all the requisite regulatory and ethical processes diligently, before going ahead with the vaccine trial.

Shehla Rashid’s Father Wants Her ‘Anti-National Acts’ Probed, Says She Tried to Throw Him Out of House

Abdul Rashid Shora, father of former JNU students' union leader Shehla Rashid, has written to the Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh, urging him to probe into the anti-national activities of his daughter and stated that she is threatening his life. Hours later, Shehla wrote on Twitter, "Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum & sis. To keep it short and straight, he's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that."

Woman Arrested in Sweden for Locking Son up for 28 Years, Victim Found Undernourished With No Teeth

A mother in Sweden has been arrested on suspicion of locking her son inside their apartment for 28 years, leaving him undernourished and with almost no teeth, police and media reports said on Tuesday. Reports said the mother had pulled her son out of school when he was 12 and kept him locked inside the apartment since then. The man had infected sores on his legs, could barely walk, had almost no teeth and limited speech ability, the reports said.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Top Yahoo's Most Searched Personality List for 2020

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was the most searched female celebrity, according to a yearend list released on Tuesday by the search engine Yahoo for India. Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review (YIR) for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users.

'Trump Ki Beti': Old Clip of Pakistani Woman Claiming to be Donald Trump's 'Real Daughter' Viral Again

United States President Donald Trump is known to make tall and often unverified claims. The Republican incumbent recently lost the 2020 Presidential elections to Democratic challenger Joe Biden. And amid his refusal to concede defeat and unfounded accusations of 'voting fraud', an old video from Pakistan has been going viral for a rather weird reason. In the video, a hijab-clad woman can be seen claiming to be the "real" daughter of Trump.

Your Vehicle RC Could be Seized from Next Year for Not Having Valid PUC Certificate

As rules and regulations for transport vehicles get more stringent, a new rule for not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate have also been made stricter. Many people don't take their vehicle's documents seriously and don't renew their PUC certificate. A new notification will now help the government to address this issue and make things difficult from January 2021. The Centre will put in place a system where not having a valid PUC certificate might lead to the seizure of the vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC).