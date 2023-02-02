News18 Evening Digest: Narwal Twin Blasts Accused Arrested; Byju's Lays Off 1,000 Employees & More

Latest in the Narwal Twin Blast case; Updates in Peshawar Attack case and other top stories

Narwal Twin Blasts: Found with ‘Perfume IED’, Accused a Govt Teacher with LeT, Pak Links

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that the J&K police have arrested one person in relation with the twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal which injured nine on January 21. Arif, an LeT terrorist from Reasi, with connections in Pakistan, has been arrested in connection with the blasts, he said in a press conference. READ MORE

Don’t Blame Afghanistan for Peshawar Attack, Take Care of Your Problems: Taliban to Pak | Exclusive

Pakistan should take care of its own problems and stop blaming Afghanistan for the Peshawar mosque attack on Monday that killed more than 100 people, Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqqi said at a press conference. READ MORE

Byju’s Lays Off 1,000 Employees, 15% From Engineering Roles: Report

Edtech unicorn Byju’s is laying off over 1,000 employees, according to a Business Today report quoting people aware of the matter. Out of these, 15 per cent staff are in the engineering roles. READ MORE

Bengaluru: Enroute School, Mom & Daughter Crushed to Death by Truck; Husband Got SOS from Car

A 47-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were crushed to death after a cement mixer truck toppled over their car in Bengaluru. The incident took place near Kaggalipura area in the outskirts of Bengaluru. READ MORE

Pathaan Box Office Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan Film Eyes Strong 2nd Weekend, Will It Surpass Rs 700 Cr?

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected 667 crores gross worldwide in just 8 days. With the second weekend, the film is expected to cross the 700 crore mark at the ticket window. READ MORE

French World Cup Winner Raphael Varane Announces International Retirement

French World Cup-winning defender Raphael Varane has called time on his international football career. The four-time Champions League winner took to the social media platform Instagram to announce that he was hanging up his boots. READ MORE

