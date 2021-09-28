News18 Evening Digest: Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns as Punjab Congress Chief and Other Top Stories

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns LIVE Updates: BJP Punjab President Ashwani Sharma Blames Mess on Sidhu’s ‘CM Ambitions’

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party. Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

‘Tainted’ Cabinet Picks, Overlooked for CM, Tepid Response to Captain’s Taunt: Why Sidhu Quit as Punjab Cong Chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress president on Tuesday, barely three months after he was elevated to the post despite then chief minister Amarinder Singh’s opposition. The move stems from the inclusion of controversial MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh in the new Charanjit Singh Channi cabinet and the appointment of APS Deol as the Advocate-General of Punjab. READ MORE

Three Lok Sabha, 30 Assembly Seats to Go for By-elections on Oct 30: Election Commission

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies spread across 14 states will be held on October 30, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday. The counting of votes will take place on November 2. The seats where Lok Sabha by-elections will be held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. In all three constituencies, the sitting Lok Sabha members had died. READ MORE

UK Royal Mint’s First Goddess Lakshmi Gold Bar Goes on Sale for Diwali

The UK Royal Mint’s first bullion bar range featuring Goddess Lakshmi as a celebration of Diwali went on sale on Tuesday. The Lakshmi bar, a 20 gram gold bar with the Hindu Goddess of Wealth engraved intricately into the precious metal, was designed by Royal Mint designer Emma Noble and follows a close collaboration with the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Cardiff on its intricate design. READ MORE

Sreesanth Defends Himself, Again: ‘Why Would I Do It, That Too for 10 lakhs?’

Disgraced India cricketer S Sreesanth has defended himself once again, saying that he wouldn’t do anything stupid for just ten lakh rupees. He was apparently referring to his alleged involvement in IPL spot fixing scandal in 2013 where he was picked up by Delhi Police midway through the tournament. The cricketer said why would he even do fixing for such amount as he was one among the most popular cricketers of the time and even spent a minimum of two lakh rupees on his party bills. READ MORE

Air India May Get a New Owner by October 15, Financial Bid Likely to Open Tomorrow

Air India, the national carrier’s stake sale bidding process could be completed by October 15, the business channel CNBC-TV18 reported today. The sources told CNBC-TV18 that the government is working towards announcing a winning bid for Air India by October 15, sources informed CNBC-TV18. The financial bids for the airline are likely to be opened tomorrow that is September 29. The disinvestment of Air India is long due and has been in limbo since very long time. READ MORE

Kartik Aaryan Shares Scary Motion Poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Announces Release Date

After several delays and backlogs due to the pandemic, Anees Bamzee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan finally got a release date, and it will be hitting the big screens. The actor took to social media to share the motion poster of the film along with the release date, which is March 25, 2021. The poster also unveiled Kaartik’s looks from the film and the actor gives out perfect scary vibes in his all-black outfit. The motion poster is accompanied by a sooky rendition of Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s theme tune. READ MORE

