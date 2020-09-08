News18 Evening Digest: NCB Arrests Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput Case and Other Top Stories

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty Arrested by NCB

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was on Tuesday arrested in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with drugs-related allegations made following rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide. Chakraborty was arrested after three days of questioning in the case. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested last week. LIVE UPDATES

Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's Husband Deepak Kochhar Sent to ED Custody Till Sept 19

A Mumbai court has remanded Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till September 19 in a money laundering case. Deepak Kochhar was arrested in Mumbai on Monday under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe. READ MORE

Mysuru Dasara Celebrations to be a Low-key Affair This Year amid Covid-19, Says Karnataka Minister

The BS Yediyurappa government on Tuesday decided that the famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations would be a low-key affair this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The festivities, which is also the state festival of Karnataka, will be formally inaugurated by five Covid-19 warriors -- doctor, nurse, ASHA worker, police and pourakarmika (sanitation worker). The celebrations will be limited to Chamundi hills and Mysore Palace premises. READ MORE

Disney's 'Mulan' Sparks Backlash Over Xinjiang Filming, Actor’s Praise for Hong Kong Cops

Walt Disney Co’s release of “Mulan”, which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked a backlash on social media over its star’s support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region. Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong and internet users in Taiwan and Thailand are among those who promoted hashtags “#BoycottMulan” and “#BanMulan” on Twitter, following this month’s launch of the film on Disney’s streaming platform. It will also be shown in cinemas in China – an increasingly important market for Hollywood studios – from September 11. READ MORE

Murder Convict on Death Row Sworn in as MP in Sri Lanka

A Sri Lankan politician sentenced to death for murder was escorted out of prison on Tuesday to become the first convict to be sworn in as a member of parliament, to heckles from opposition MPs. Premalal Jayasekara from the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP) was convicted in August of murdering an opposition activist after opening fire at an election rally in 2015. But the 45-year-old's conviction and sentence came after nominations for the August 5 poll, meaning he could still contest the election and take up his seat. READ MORE

Take my Drug Test, Kangana Ranaut Tells Mumbai Police Amid Spat With Minister

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who accused several high-profile Bollywood celebrities of substance abuse in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has retorted to a comment by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The minister had said that the Mumbai Police should investigate Ranaut first. Replying to Deshmukh, the actor tweeted, “I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice. @AnilDeshmukhNCP, please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you.” READ MORE