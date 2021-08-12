News18 Evening Digest: Neeraj Chopra is Now World No 2; Malaika Arora Wants to Adopt a Daughter and Other Stories

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra is Now World No.2 in Javelin Throw Rankings

The gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics javelin throw competition has propelled India’s Neeraj Chopra to move up 14 places to second place in the latest World Athletics Rankings, updated every Wednesday. Chopra, who decimated all the competition in Tokyo to win gold with a throw of 87.58 metres on Saturday, is ranked second at 1395 points behind Johannes Vetter of Germany. Vetter, the top-ranked German with 1396 points, failed spectacularly in the final at Tokyo and finished ninth. Read More

Malaika Arora Opens up on Wanting to Adopt a Daughter: ‘I Discuss it with Arhaan’

Malaika Arora is a mother to Arhaan Khan, whom she shares with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. They married in 1998 and parted ways in 2017. The actress has since moved on with Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz is said to be dating Giorgia Andriani. Malaika has recently opened up about wanting to have a daughter. She told ETimes, “So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it’s really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives. I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home. We talk about everything, and this is one of the many zillion topics that we have chatted about, but there are no plans.” Read More

Manpreet Singh Shares Heartwarming Picture with Mother Wearing Bronze Medal

ndian Men’s Hockey team ended a 41-year drought after clinching the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The men in blue led by Manpreet Singh scripted history after defeating Germany by 5-4. Ever since the team have returned to India they have been receiving warm welcomes and praises. However, for Manpreet, it is the unshaken support of his mother and her smile that matter the most. The Indian Men’s Hockey team captain took to Twitter to share a rather adorable photo of himself and his mother. In the photo, he can be seen relaxing on his mother’s lap and has put the precious bronze medal around her neck. Read More

Lionel Messi Resided at Hotel Room Costing 1.8 Million Dollars During PSG Contract Signing

Football’s course has been changed and when it comes to one of the greatest footballers to grace the sport switching clubs for the first time in their career, the new party does go all out to ensure that luxury and comfort are ensured. It is now made known that Lionel Messi and his family resided at the Le Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris and a room per night cost $1.8 Million (Rs. 13.5 Lakh). Paris Saint Germain ensured that the Argentine received the greatest welcome of all time and make the deal a memorable one. Read More

Shubman Gill Redefines Swag With His New Hairstyle. So How Did He Do It?

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is here with his new look. The 21-year-old batsman dropped a new Instagram Reels on Wednesday and it is making his Instafam drool over him. In the video, Shubman can be seen checking out his old hairstyle and not liking it, and then he stomps over his phone and reveals his new super cool look with a part of his hair dyed in burgundy. The batsman’s video oozed with swag as he put on a sunglass to compliment his new look and wrapped it by showing the victory sign. “Switch it up," Shubman captioned the video and added the song Walk It Talk It by Migos in the background. Read More

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Dog Helping Woman Push Car in Glassgow Floods

Best friends always have each other’s back, and in this case, man’s best friend, a doggo helped a woman push her car to safety – because dogs are just the best, aren’t they? Lori Gillies shared a video on her Facebook profile and it is creating a huge fanbase for her pet pooch. Lori, a few days back, got her car stuck amid the floodwaters of Glassgow and had a difficult time pushing it to the dry land. However, her dog jumped to her rescue and offered a hand in pushing. What the woman-dog duo didn’t know was that their whole moment of camaraderie was recorded from a nearby window. Read More

Explained: How Hackers Stole $613 Million in Crypto Tokens From Poly Network

Hackers pulled off the biggest ever cryptocurrency heist on Tuesday, stealing $613 million in digital coins from token-swapping platform Poly Network, only to return $260 million worth of tokens less than 24 hours later, the company said. Here’s what we know so far about the heist. A lesser-known name in the world of crypto, Poly Network is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions with a focus on allowing users to transfer or swap tokens across different blockchains. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here