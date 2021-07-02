News18 Evening Digest: Netherlands to Recognise Covishield as 'Valid Vaccine' And Other Top Stories

Netherlands to Recognise Covishield as ‘Valid Vaccine’ Amid EU Green Pass Row

The Netherlands on Friday recognised Covishield as a valid proof of vaccination against Covid-19 a day after the nine European nations said it would be accepting the India-made vaccines for travel to their countries. READ MORE

More Boys Dropped Out of School Than Girls: Govt Data

More boys dropped out of school at the secondary level as well as in primary classes (1 to 5), while the number of girls dropping out of school in the upper primary classes (6-8) was higher than that of the boys in 2019-20, according to a Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report. READ MORE

‘Water Shortage, Only 5% Have ACs’: Millions Suffer Under Severe Heatwave

Tens of millions of people in India were suffering Friday under a severe heatwave that has pushed the temperature to a nine-year high in Delhi as monsoon rains run behind schedule. Heatwaves have killed over 6,500 people in the world’s second-most populous nation since 2010, and scientists say climate change is making them harsher and more frequent. READ MORE

Vehicles Submerge in Sinkhole as Heavy Rain Leads to Waterlogging in Himachal Pradesh

The incessant rainfall that continued for about two hours on Thursday caused water-logging in many areas of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba. Vehicular movement was also obstructed and some drowned in water. The road clearance process is underway in the affected areas. Incidents of houses getting affected were also reported from several areas after rainfall started suddenly at 3.30 pm and continued till late evening. READ MORE

2 MP Teachers Use Fake Marksheets to Get Jobs, Asked to Pay Back Salaries Earned Over Years

In a recent investigation in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, two teachers were found guilty of continuing their job with fake D.Ed certificates in government schools. The two teachers have been suspended for submitting fake marksheets for their employment. According to the rules, they have been asked to repay authorities the salaries they received over the years, and they could soon be put behind bars. READ MORE

Wrestler Del Wilkes ‘The Patriot’ Passes Away Aged 59

Popular wrestler Del Wilkes breathed his last on Thursday, July 1, at the age of 59 after suffering a heart attack. The wrestler’s death was announced by his mother in a Facebook post. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in an official statement also condoled the death of ‘The Patriot’. READ MORE

