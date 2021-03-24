News18 Evening Digest: New 'Double Mutant Variant' of Covid-19 Found in India, PM Modi Blasts Mamata and Other Top Stories

Genome Sequencing Finds New ‘Double Mutant Variant’ of Covid-19 as India Gets Set to Battle Fresh Wave

Amid a second wave of Covid-19 cases in India, genome sequencing by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) shows variants of concern and a novel variant in India, the government of India has said. The consortium said on Wednesday that the novel ‘double mutation variant’ of the SARS-CoV-2 was found in Maharashtra. Read More

Come May 2, Didi Will be Shown the Door: PM Modi Blasts Mamata, Says ‘Khela Noy, Seva Hobe’

Rallying for the Bharatiya Janata Party at West Bengal’s Kanthi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ambitious “duare Sarkar” (government at the door step) a “poll gimmick” and said that people will show her the ‘duar’ (door) on May 2. Accusing the TMC-led Bengal government of sheltering “tolabaaj” (extortionist), PM Modi said that CM Banerjee has deprived the people of various central schemes meant for women, farmers, youths and skilled workers. Read More

MLAs Manhandled, Protests on Streets & War of Words: Lowdown on What Happened in Bihar

Unprecedented chaos erupted inside the Bihar assembly on Tuesday following which police officials were called inside to assist the marshals in evicting opposition members who tried to physically prevent the Speaker from taking his Chair. Amid the chaos, opposition MLAs were dragged, manhandled by policemen in the assembly, and were carried out on stretchers over a Bill that was tabled in the assembly. Reacting to the situation, Congress on Wednesday alleged that democracy has been murdered in Bihar after opposition legislators were roughed up by the police. Read More

Paranoid, Bullied at School, Martial Arts Fan: What We Know About the Colorado Shooter

Ahmad Alissa’s chubby face in an undated photo released by police Tuesday contrasts with images of his arrest as the suspect in the Boulder, Colorado mass shooting — that of a shirtless, shoeless man with blood covering one leg escorted away by two officers. Alissa, 21, faces 10 counts of murder in the first degree in the shooting, police said. Read More

Aamir Khan Tests Positive for Covid-19, is Under Self-Quarantine at Home

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the latest Bollywood star to have tested positive for coronavirus is Aamir Khan. The 56-year-old actor’s spokesperson confirmed the news and said that he is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and is doing fine. Read More

Rohit Sharma’s Reaction to Rishabh Pant ‘Teasing’ Hitman During Covid-19 Test Has Fans in Splits

Rishabh Pant may have not found a spot in the playing XI for the first contest in the ongoing ODI series against England but he is making sure his antics aren’t missed off the field. Following a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, three T20I matches between India and England saw empty stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a series that India won 3-2. Similar visuals were captured in Pune on Tuesday where hosts India took on England in the three-match ODI series opener. Considering that the players are constantly exposed to the invisible virus, the cricketers are being tested routinely to keep the matches safe and Covid-free. Read More

Elon Musk Says You Can Buy a Tesla With Bitcoin, Twitter Wants to Know About Dogecoin

Elon Musk has just announced that you can now buy a Tesla car with Bitcoin. Musk’s announcement comes almost a month after Tesla said in a filing the decision was part of its broad investment policy as a company and was aimed at diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash. It said it had invested an aggregate $1.5 billion in bitcoin under the changed policy and could “acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term”. Read More