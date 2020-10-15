News18 Evening Digest: New Festive Stimulus Likely, Markets End 10-Day Winning Streak and Other Top Stories

Centre's Festive Offer-like Stimulus for Tourism Sector This New Year? Govt May be Working on New Package

The central government may come up with a stimulus package with focus on tourism by the end of this year. While recovery in other sectors has been slow but sure, people are still apprehensive about travel and eating out in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Indications are that if and when the package comes, the focus will be on food and tourism sector as it also generates employment. Apart from these sectors, the package is likely to focus on MSMEs as well. READ MORE

Dalal Street Breaks 10-Day Winning Streak as Sensex Cracks 1,066 Points

Indian shares closed lower on Thursday, ending their longest gaining streak in nearly six years, as investors locked in profits in IT companies and bank stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 2.4% at 11,680.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 2.6% or 1,066 points lower at 39,728.41. The declines at banks come a day after the Supreme Court set its hearing on waiving interest on loans under moratorium to November 2, with banks hoping that the apex court will not offer any more reprieve to borrowers beyond the waiver on interest for loans up to 20 million rupees, which the government has agreed to pay. READ MORE

Nitish Kumar Insulted My Father, Worked Against LJP Candidates in 2019 LS Polls: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan Thursday made it clear that his parting of ways with Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U) had "nothing to do" with sharing of seats for the assembly elections in Bihar, whose politics his party has "always been opposed to". Paswan said his party had fought the Lok Sabha polls last year in alliance with the JD(U) because of the "compulsions" brought by the return to the NDA of Kumar, whose party he accused of working against LJP candidates in the general elections in violation of the coalition dharma. READ MORE

Three Covid-19 Trials Have Been Paused for Safety. Here's Why That’s a Good Thing

This week, two high-profile, late-stage clinical trials — Johnson & Johnson’s test of a coronavirus vaccine and Eli Lilly’s study of a COVID-19 drug — were put on pause because of possible safety concerns. Just a month earlier, AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial was paused after two volunteers became seriously ill. Clinical trials experts said these delays were comforting, in a way: They show that the researchers were following proper safety procedures. READ MORE

CBI Suspects No Foul Play in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Report

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the CBI which is probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is about to conclude its investigation, suggest reports. The CBI team reportedly suspects no foul play in the case and will soon submit its findings in court. READ MORE

Will Provide Citizenship Access to 11 Million Illegal Immigrants if Elected: Joe Biden

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden has vowed to provide citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants if voted to power in the November 3 presidential election. Biden identified this as one of his priorities in addition to beating the coronavirus pandemic, rebuilding the economy and figuring out how to restore American leadership around the world. READ MORE

A Defunct Russian Satellite May Collide with Dead Chinese Rocket in Space. Here's Why That's Bad

Thousands of pieces of metal shrapnel could be released into space if a Russian satellite and Chinese rocket collide with each other. The former is a dead machine while the latter is discarded and both are currently in the Earth’s orbit. Experts believe a collision between the two defunct objects, expected this Thursday, will release innumerable pieces of shrapnel in space, adding anywhere between 10 to 20 percent more debris. READ MORE