News18 Evening Digest: New IT Rules Not Linked to Changes at Twitter; India to Grow 10-Fold in 25 Years, Says Piyush Goyal & Other Top Stories

New IT Rules Not Linked to Changes at Twitter; Big Tech Must Respect Rights of Our Digital Nagriks: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Coinciding with the high-profile change of Twitter ownership to billionaire Elon Musk, India this week notified new rules under which it will set up appellate panels to settle grievances that users may have against decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content. The three-member Grievance Appellate Committee(s) will be set in three months, according to the gazette notification issued on Friday. In an exclusive interview to News18, Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the latest amendments had no link to the changes at Twitter and that the move was in the works since March this year. READ MORE

1998 Plot to Kill Advani, 2019 Lanka Attack & 2022 Cylinder Blast: Tying Together Terror Threads

It was 1998 when Tamil Nadu’s industrial hub Coimbatore was saddled with the terror tag after 58 people were killed and over 200 injured in serial pipe bombings in an attempt to assassinate senior BJP leader LK Advani to avenge the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Sadly, Coimbatore finds itself once again on the terror map after a car loaded with two cylinders and being driven by a 29-year-old engineering graduate exploded near a temple in the southern city. READ MORE

Ex-Andamans Chief Secy in Fresh Trouble Amid ‘Job-for-Sex’ Fraud With Harassment at Work Complaint

In more trouble for Jitendra Narain, suspended former Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Union Territory, another woman has filed a complaint against him under the Vishaka guidelines for sexual harassment at the workplace. Narain’s name hit the headlines after a 21-year-old woman accused him and Labour Commissioner RL Rishi of gang rape and sexual assault. Further probe revealed that over 20 women were allegedly taken to Narain’s Port Blair residence during his year-long tenure, with some of them getting jobs in lieu of being sexually exploited, indicating a ‘job-for-sex’ racket. READ MORE

India To Become Global Economic Power With Collective Efforts, To Grow 10-Fold In 25 Years: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said India will become a global economic power with collective efforts and added that the Indian economy will reach 10-fold in the next 25 years by 2047. He also said the overall development can be achieved by making available expert human resources to the maximum extent. READ MORE

Falguni Nayar Loses $1 Billion Within Fortnight As Nykaa’s Shares Seeing Freefall

Even as Nykaa has been continuously witnessing a decline in its share prices, the fortune of its founder and CEO Falguni Nayar is on the decline. Her worth has fallen from about $4.08 billion a fortnight ago on October 12 to about $3 billion on Friday (October 28). The 59-year-old self-made richest woman in India’s worth was $4.08 billion on October 12, according to the Forbes Billionaires List. In about one month, Nykaa’s shares have plummeted from Rs 1,376 apiece on the BSE to Rs 983.55 on Friday, a fall of about 28 per cent. READ MORE

‘Never Dreamt in My Life’: Bihar’s Poorest MLA Couldn’t Hold Back Tears After Getting Keys to Govt House

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Ramvriksh Sada, who is also the poorest MLA in Bihar assembly, was recently allotted a government residence in Patna. The first-time MLA, while receiving the government house, turned emotional after receiving the keys to the house from CM Nitish Kumar. The video of the MLA has gone viral on social media. “I am the poorest MLA in Bihar. Whenever a poor gets something, it’s a Diwali for him. Now, when the Chief Minister has given me keys to my house, the house which I am seeing, I never even dreamt ever in my life, that’s why I am getting emotional,” Ramvriksh Sada said in the viral video. READ MORE

Jaya Bachchan Says She Will Not Have a Problem if Her Granddaughter Navya Has a Child Without Marriage

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is currently hosting her maiden podcast, What the Hell Navya. Joining her are her mother Shweta Nanda and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. In each episode, the three generations of Bachchan women talk about different topics and share their own life experiences. In the latest episode of the podcast, Navya, Shweta and Jaya can be heard talking about love and relationships. READ MORE

