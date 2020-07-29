News18 Evening Digest: New National Education Policy After 34 Years Brings Major Changes and Other Top Stories

Low-Stake Board Exams, Foreign Universities in India as New Education Policy Approved: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Education Policy (NEP) that will set the roadmap for the sector. The new NEP changes the name of the human resource development ministry to education ministry, promotes multi-disciplinary education, low-stake board exams and also opens the doors for foreign education players to operate in the country.

- No Rigid Separation between Arts and Sciences, Curricular and Extra-curricular activities, between vocational and academic streams.

- The undergraduate degree will be of either three or four years, with multiple entry and exit options after each year.

- Sanskrit will be mainstreamed with strong offerings in school, including as one of the language options in the three-language formula, as well as in higher education.

Timely Boost for IAF as Rafale Jets Land With Special Salute - The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets landed at the Ambala airbase in the afternoon to join the Indian Air Force fleet. "The Birds have landed safely in Ambala. The touch down of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History," defence minister Rajnath Singh said. The 4.5 generation combat planes were given a ceremonial welcome by SU-30s. "Welcome home 'Golden Arrows'. Blue skies always," the Indian Air Force tweeted with a photo of the Rafales in "Arrow formation".

Sharad Pawar's Advice for Rahul Gandhi: Stop Targeting Modi – NCP chief Sharad Pawar has advised Rahul Gandhi to stop targeting PM Narendra Modi, saying that voicing his opinions was hurting his own credibility. The veteran politician also weighed in on the leadership crisis in the Congress party, and gave a few pointers to Rahul Gandhi on how to handle his office and mobilise party workers.

Challenge Accepted: Here's the Real Reason for the Black and White Selfie Trend on Instagram - Instagram has been overrun with women, famous and otherwise, posting black-and-white images of themselves with the caption, "Challenge accepted." There didn't seem to be much motivation for the photo challenge. But now it has been pointed out that that the meaningless sharing of the black and white photos without context has led to the hijacking of the real cause for the trend.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Seeks Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest - Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has said Mumbai Police was pressuring the late actor's family to name 5-6 production houses as responsible for his death, and has demanded the arrest of his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rajput's father has registered an FIR against Chakraborty, and six others, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.