News18 Evening Digest: New Zealand Adds Covishield, Covaxin in List of 8 Recognised Vaccines & Other Top Stories

New Zealand Recognises Covishield, Covaxin; India ‘Keenly Awaits Lifting of Travel Restrictions’

In a welcoming move, New Zealand on Wednesday said it has included India’s Covishield and Covaxin in its list of eight recognised vaccines. In a tweet, India’s High Commissioner to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi wrote: “In a positive decision, NZ includes #covishield and #covaxin in the list of 8 recognised vaccines. We keenly await lifting of travel restrictions. India is already open to vaccinated tourists.” READ MORE

CBI Apprehends Two Havildars Over Irregularities in Army Recruitment

The CBI has arrested two army havildars over alleged bribery charges in the recruitment of multitasking staff (MTS) in the force, officials said Wednesday. In a joint operation with the army, the CBI Tuesday night arrested the havildars who allegedly sought money from selected candidates by telling them that their papers were incomplete, the officials said. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Moves Bombay HC for to Quash Defamation Case Over Comments Against PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday moved a petition before the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the defamation case filed against him by a BJP supporter for the former’s “commander-in-thief" remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE

BJP Slams CM Arvind Kejriwal for Advertising More, Doing ‘Little’ to Tackle Pollution

The BJP on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his handling of severe pollution in the national capital as it cited figures to allege that the city government spent 4,000 times more on advertising its promotion of a bio-decomposer, which destroys farm stubble without causing air pollution, than it did on purchase of the chemical. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Demands Action Against ‘Criminal’ Vir Das: ‘Such Creative Work is Soft Terrorism’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has called Vir Das a “criminal" for his controversial remarks in a video, titled “I come from two Indias". Vir Das’ video was shared on his YouTube channel earlier this week and was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. READ MORE

Gautam Gambhir Backs Rahul Dravid as Coach, Says ‘I’m Sure He is Going to Become a Very Successful’

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that head coach Rahul Dravid will become a very successful coach of the Indian team. He added that with Dravid being an Indian captain in his playing days, coupled with incredible work ethics, brings a lot to the table. READ MORE

