News18 Evening Digest: Nine States Across Northwest, Central India Experienced the Hottest April in 122 Years and Other Stories

Nine States Across Northwest, Central India Experienced the Hottest April in 122 Years: IMD

India’s battle with heatwave continues to rage on. After a record-breaking heatwave in March, the country bore the brunt of yet another scorching period in April, recording the fourth-highest average maximum temperatures in history. READ MORE

As Din Over Uniform Civil Code Grows, Nitish Kumar’s Silence Keeps Bihar Alliance Boat in Choppy Waters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s clarion call to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in all BJP-ruled states has stirred the political cauldron in Bihar where the BJP and JD(U) are running a coalition government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. READ MORE

65 Hours, 25 Meetings & 8 World Leaders: Packed Itinerary for PM Modi on Europe Tour from May 2

It’s a jam-packed schedule for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he embarks on his first visit abroad this year. The prime minister, who will embark on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2, will have 25 hectic engagements spanning around 65 hours, government sources said on Saturday. READ MORE

General Manoj Pande, India’s 29th Army Chief, is First Engineer to Hold Top Post | All You Need to Know

General Manoj Pande on Saturday took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retired from service. Gen Pande, who was serving as the vice-chief, became the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to helm the force. READ MORE

Janhvi Kapoor Takes Cute Pics of Rumoured BF Orhan Awatramani in Ooty, Says ‘Should Have Stayed’

It seems Janhvi Kapoor was enjoying some romantic time with her rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani in Ooty, where her younger sister Khushi Kapoor is shooting for her acting debut ‘The Archies.’ On Friday, Orhan posted two breathtaking pictures of himself from Ooty alongside a caption that read: “Stay or leave". READ MORE

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO GMP Today Explained; Check Listing Date, Allotment

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO: Leading multi-specialty pediatric and obstetrics and gynecology hospital chain Rainbow Children’s Hospital Limited saw a subscription of 12.43 times against the issue size as of the last day of bidding of its initial public offering or IPO. READ MORE

Shark Tank India Coming Back With Season 2; Here’s How to Register for the Show

Business reality show Shark Tank India became an instant hit among the Indian audience. The show, which launched its ‘sharks’ to stardom, is coming back with its second season soon. Sony Entertainment Television today shared the promo for the upcoming season on social media. READ MORE

