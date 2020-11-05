News18 Evening Digest: Nitish Kumar Declares 2020 is His Last Election, Biden Closer to Becoming US Prez and Other Top Stories

This Is My Last Election, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as Campaign for Assembly Polls Closes

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Thursday declared that the ongoing assembly elections in the state would be his last. "This is my last election," said Kumar during an election rally in Purnia on the final day of campaigning. Kumar, a three-time chief minister, has been criss-crossing the state which is due to vote in the third phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. READ MORE

US Elections: Biden Needs One Battleground State to Become President, Trump Needs All 4

Democrat Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the "blue wall" battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan, and narrowing President Donald Trump's path. With just a handful of states – Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska – yet to be called, Trump has tried to press his case in court in some key swing states. Biden's victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he was one battleground state away — any would do — from becoming president-elect. Trump, with 213 electoral votes, needed to claim all four remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada. READ MORE

'Count Every Vote': Protests Over Ballot Tallies Sweep Through US Cities as Trump Mounts Challenge

Calling on election officials to “count every vote,” protesters marched through the streets of several American cities in response to President Donald Trump’s aggressive effort to challenge the vote count in Tuesday’s presidential election. In Minneapolis, protesters blocked a freeway, prompting arrests. In Portland, hundreds gathered on the waterfront to protest the president’s attempted interventions in the vote count as a separate group protesting the police and urging racial justice surged through downtown, smashing shop windows and confronting police officers and National Guard troops. READ MORE

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to Buy 2.04% in Reliance Retail for Rs 9,555 Crore

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday announced that the Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), will invest Rs 9,555 crore, or $1.3 billion, to buy 2.04% stake in its retail arm. This investment values Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 lakh crore. RIL has so far sold 10.09 percent in RRVL for a combined Rs 47,265 crore. READ MORE

Bharat Biotech Plans to Launch Vaccine Candidate in Second Quarter of 2021 after Nod from Regulator

Bharat Biotech is planning to launch its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the second quarter of 2021 if it gets approval from Indian regulatory authorities, a company executive said on Sunday. The company, which has received initial approval to conduct late-stage trials for its vaccine candidate COVAXIN, said it plans to conduct recruitment and dosage for the Phase 3 trials in November. The trial will be conducted in 25 sites in 10-12 states and will provide two doses each for the vaccine and placebo recipients, the company's Executive Director Sai Prasad said. READ MORE

WhatsApp Gets Disappearing Messages: Not All Chats Need To Last Forever And This Is How To Use It

WhatsApp’s new Disappearing Messages feature is now rolling out for all users, which you will be able to send messages that will automatically disappear after a period of seven days. WhatsApp says this is to try and add an in-person touch to the instant messaging conversations and believes that all chats shouldn’t stick around forever. When disappearing messages option is turned on, new messages that are sent in a chat with a contact will disappear after seven days. The functionality will be available on Android, iPhone, WhatsApp Desktop and WhatsApp Web as well. READ MORE

Sensex, Nifty Surge Amid Strong Trend in Global Market Despite Uncertain US Poll Outcome

Rallying for the fourth straight session, the Sensex surged 724 points on Thursday to close above the 41,000-mark on across-the-board buying amid a strong trend in the global markets despite uncertainty over the US poll outcome. After a strong start, the 30-share BSE index maintained its upward trajectory throughout the session to close at 41,340.16, up 724.02 points or 1.78 per cent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty zoomed 211.80 points or 1.78 per cent to finish at 12,120.30. READ MORE

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are Engaged, Confirm Reports of Their Impending Wedding

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have announced their engagement on social media with an adorable post. In a picture, shared by the couple on their respective Instagram accounts, the two revealed that Gauahar said yes to Zaid's proposal, alongside a ring emoji. Several members of the entertainment industry including Sunil Grover, Jay Bhanushali, and Neha Kakkar extended their best wishes to the couple. READ MORE