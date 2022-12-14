News18 Evening Digest: Nitish Kumar Loses Cool as BJP Corners Bihar Govt Over Chhapra Hooch Tragedy & Other Top Stories

‘Sharabi Ho Gaye Ho’: Nitish Kumar Loses Cool as BJP Corners Bihar Govt Over Chhapra Hooch Tragedy | WATCH

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the State Assembly after Opposition BJP questioned the state government’s liquor ban in the wake of another hooch tragedy in Saran district on Wednesday. READ MORE

AIIMS Ransomware Attack Originated from China, Data on 5 Hacked Servers Retrieved: Sources

The “deliberate and targeted” ransomware attack on the servers of AIIMS Delhi originated from China and of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five were infiltrated by the hackers but data from them has been successfully retrieved, sources have told CNN-News18. READ MORE

‘India the Only Bright Spot Among 7 Economies of World’: Ashwini Vaishnaw at BJP Meet | Exclusive

India is the “only bright spot among top seven economies of the world” and Congress governments always had higher inflation, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a presentation at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary meeting on Wednesday in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh Protects Child Caught In Chaos During Cirkus Promotion; Fans Call Him ‘A Gem’

With the release of the comedy film Cirkus just around the corner, Ranveer Singh is leaving no stone unturned to promote his movie. On Wednesday morning, the actor shared a glimpse of his promotional event in Mumbai. A massive crowd was gathered to see Ranveer and Rohit Shetty promoting the film. The clip shows Ranveer making a grand entry, interacting with the audience and even grooving on his song Current Laga Re. READ MORE

Watch | Lionel Messi’s Unbelievable Assist for Julian Alvarez’s Goal Against Croatia

Lionel Messi was the highlight of Argentina vs Croatia match on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. The 35-year old struck a magical goal and a stunning assist that led his team into the finals. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here