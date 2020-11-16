News18 Evening Digest: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Bihar CM Again, Delhi Past 3rd Covid-19 Peak & Other Top Stories

With BJP's Tarikishore Prasad and Renu Devi as Deputies, JDU Chief Takes CM Oath for 4th Term

Along with BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi as deputy CMs, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term today at a ceremony which was attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. LIVE NOW

Delhi Past 3rd Coronavirus Peak, No Chance of Lockdown, Says Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain on Monday said the national capital is past the third peak of the Covid-19 wave and denied rumours of another lockdown in the city-state. “There is no need to be worried about absolute numbers. I can definitely say that the peak of the third wave in Delhi is over. The first wave came in June, the second wave came in September and the third wave in November. Slowly, numbers will start coming down,” Jain told reporters at a briefing. READ MORE

Man Hacked to Death, Severed Head Thrown Near Church in Madurai; Three Held

A man was hacked to death and his severed his head was thrown near a Church in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Sunday. Police have taken into custody three persons in connection with the daylight murder. The victim has been identified as Muruganandan, a senior police official said. READ MORE

Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine 'Covaxin' Enters Phase-3 Trials

Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, being developed by Bharat Biotech is now undergoing phase-3 trials, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said on Monday. Speaking virtually at a programme organised by the Indian School of Business, Ella said the company is also working on another vaccine for COVID-19 which would be in the form of nasal drops and can be ready by next year. READ MORE

World Stocks Head For Record High On Recovery, Covid-19 Vaccine Hopes

Global stocks eyed a fresh record high on Monday as signs of economic recovery in Asia, recent strong corporate earnings and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered investor sentiment. The MSCI World Index of global shares rose 0.5% to 608.79 points, just shy of the record high hit briefly earlier in the month, helped by strong overnight gains in Asia’s leading markets and a stronger open for most European bourses. READ MORE

Covid Positive Man Munches on Raw Onion, Garlic to Show Loss of Taste, Video Goes Viral on TikTok

The coronavirus has affected millions around the world and is known to cause temporary, and in some cases permanent, loss of taste and smell. In an attempt to demonstrate how badly this virus can damage the ability to taste the food, a person ate raw onions, baby foods, sardines and drank lemon juice. While eating these foods which have a quite strong taste, 30-year-old Russell Donnelly said he tasted nothing. READ MORE

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: IPS Mohita Sharma Is Second Crorepati of This Season

The popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will be getting its second millionaire of season 12 soon as IPS Mohita Sharma. The makers have released the promo leaving the audience super excited. In the promo, host of the show Amitabh Bachchan can be heard saying that next question is of Rs 1 crore and asked her to answer the question cautiously and the lady officer answered correctly and Big B shouts out ‘Ek crore’, making her burst with happiness. READ MORE

Missing Chicken Dinner? PUBG Mobile India Coming Soon, Official Teaser Hints

Indian mobile gamers got one of the best news in months last week when it was reported that the famous battle royale game, PUBG Mobile is coming back to the country under a new name and an Indian subsidiary. Soon after confirming that the game will be coming back, PUBG Mobile India creators have also released a teaser on its official YouTube channel. However, contradictory to what some might think, the teaser does not give any details about the game or the gameplay, apart from what the game's icon may look like. READ MORE