News18 Evening Digest: Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar CM Tomorrow, Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away & Other Top Stories

Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar Chief Minister for Record Fourth Straight Term Tomorrow

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar chief minister for a record fourth consecutive term on Monday. He was formally elected leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at a meeting of NDA MLAs at his official residence in Patna. Before the start of the NDA meeting, Nitish was elected leader of the JD(U) legislative party by his party legislators. The JD(U) had received only 43 seats following the counting of votes on November 10, but the BJP's tally of 74 pushed the NDA beyond the majority mark of 122.

Soumitra Chatterjee, Legendary Actor of Bengali Cinema, Passes Away At 85

Soumitra Chatterjee, one of the most celebrated actors in Bengali cinema, has passed away after battling Covid-19 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Belle Vue Clinic. He was one of the finest actors in India known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did 14 films with Ray. The 85-year-old icon had tested COVID-19 positive on October 5. Since he has various co-morbidity issues, he was admitted at the hospital for better care. On October 9, 2020, his conditions deteriorated but he responded well to treatment the next day.

Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Admitted to ICU Weeks After Testing Covid Positive

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last month, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday, November 15, for further treatment. According to his family's statement on Twitter, the leader is now stable and is currently under medical observation. "On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment," tweeted his son Faisal, adding, "His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation...We request you to pray for his speedy recovery."

Delhi Air Quality ‘Severe’ Day After Diwali as Cracker Ban Violation, Stubble Burning Push Up PM2.5 Levels

Delhi's air quality remained in the "severe" category the morning after Diwali with blatant violations of the ban on firecrackers and stubble burning resulting in a thick layer of smog and poor visibility in several areas. The overall air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 468 in the 'severe' category, the highest level of air pollution of the six-point measuring scale which categorises the air in 'good', 'satisfactory', 'moderate', 'poor', 'very poor' and 'severe' categories.

Man Arrested for Running Naked in a US Retirement Home after Crashing Car into Grocery Store

Aman who crashed his car into a Montana grocery store and fled the scene was later arrested after running nude through a nearby retirement home, police said. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for non-injury medical issues on Thursday and is expected to be booked after he is medically cleared. Columbia Falls Police Chief Clint Peters said his department will identify the suspect when he is booked into jail. Peters said he expects the man will face numerous charges, the Daily Inter Lake reported.

Joe Biden Greets Indians with 'Sal Mubarak' on Diwali, Twitter Divided. Here's What it Means

Barely a week has passed since the Democratic challenger Joe Biden won the United States Presidential Elections 2020, and it seems the President-elect is already facing heat from Indians on Twitter. It all started when Biden, who is set to assume office as the US President in January 2021, put out a tweet wishing Indians a Happy Diwali on Saturday. "To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak," Biden wrote.

Formula One: Lewis Hamilton Wins 7th Driver's Championship at Turkish GP to Equal Michael Schumacher's Record

Lewis Hamilton secured a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday after winning the Turkish Grand Prix. The Briton matched Michael Schumacher's haul of drivers' crowns with three races of the season remaining. The 35-year-old sealed his latest title with a typically measured masterclass, handling treacherous wet early conditions to claim his 94th career win despite starting sixth on the grid. Hamilton, who sealed his first title in 2008, was adding to his unprecedented roster of records - most wins with 94, most pole positions, most podium finishes and most consecutive points finishes.