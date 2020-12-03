News18 Evening Digest: No Breakthrough Yet as Govt Meets Farmers; Parkash Singh Badal Returns Padma Vibhushan and Other Top Stories

No Breakthrough Yet as Govt Meets Farmer Leaders; AIKSCC to Hold All-India Stir

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the protesting farmers to find an early resolution to the impasse over the new farm laws, saying the agitation is affecting Punjab's economy and the nation's security. Singh after meeting Shah at his residence in Delhi said a common ground must be found soon and the two sides should not take rigid positions on the matter. Meanwhile, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), announced massive all India protest campaigns against new farm acts, electricity bill & resisting corporate takeover of agriculture & food security of India. Read More

Former Punjab CM and Akali Dal Leader Parkash Singh Badal Returns Padma Vibhushan Over Farmers' Crisis

Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab Chief Minister and Akali Dal leader, returns Padma Vibhushan to protest "betrayal of farmers by government". The decision comes months after the Shiromani Akali Dal quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the then farm bills. According to a party statement released in September, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the decision to quit the NDA was taken because of the Centre's stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP. Read More

RBI Halts HDFC Bank's Digital Activities & Sourcing New Credit Card Customers After Multiple Failures

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked it temporarily stop all launches of its upcoming digital business-generating activities and sourcing of new credit card customers after outage at its data centre which impacted operations last month. "RBI has issued an order dated December 2, 2020, to HDFC Bank Ltd with regard to certain incidents of outages in the internet banking/ mobile banking/ payment utilities of the bank over the past two years, including the recent outages in the bank's internet banking and payment system on November 21, 2020, due to a power failure in the primary data centre," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. Read More

US Lawmaker Set to Be Next House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Bats for Strong Ties with India

Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Americans on Wednesday, Meeks said it is important to continue to work with friends like India for a stronger relationship. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi also attended the meeting. Read More

Kangana Ranaut Calls Diljit Dosanjh 'Karan Johar Ke Paltu', Singer Hits Back in Twitter Feud

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has joined Punjabi artists to criticise Kangana Ranaut's comments on the farmers' protests on social media. The Good Newwz star, who has acted in several Bollywood projects, rebuked Kangana for tweeting about the protests without verifying facts. Diljit posted a video of an elderly woman named is Mahinder Kaur, who has been at the forefront of the protests. The actress had mistakenly identified her as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. She had written that the woman was available for hire to make appearances in protests for "Rs 100". Read More

PUBG Mobile India May Not Launch in India Any Time Soon as Company Awaits Ministry Approval

PUBG Mobile India and its legions of fans have been seemingly counting days, with numerous reports in the interim suggesting that the game may be re-launched in India any day. However, such reports have been comfortably proven wrong, and there has been very little official confirmation coming from the company, in terms of when the game may be launched in India. Continuing on last week’s update where reports claimed that there have been no official intimation regarding clearing PUBG Mobile India for a relaunch in the country, a fresh report cites internal company sources, who have stated that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is yet to respond to the company’s request for a meeting that seeks clearance for the game to operate in India. Read More