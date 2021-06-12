News18 Evening Digest: No GST on Covid, Black Fungus Medicines and Other Top Stories

GST Council Meet: No GST on Covid, Black Fungus Medicines, Tax on Oximeters Slashed

To provide relief to thousand of people amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday waived tax on Covid-19 essential items including medicines and equipment. The decision was taken in 44th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meet on June 12. The states have earlier urged the Union government to consider tax relief on COVID-19 essentials. READ MORE

With India’s Covaxin Not on WHO, FDA List; Your International Travel Plans Might Get Hampered

As several countries, especially in Europe have thrown open their borders for vaccinated foreign travellers, and many are getting ready to reopen their borders, Indians who have received Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin jabs may not qualify for travelling abroad. United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently turned down Bharat Biotech’s proposal for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) of covaxin, delaying the company’s vaccine launch in that country. READ MORE

Saudi Arabia Says Hajj to Be Limited to 60,000, Bars Foreigners Over Covid-19 Concerns

Saudi Arabia says this year’s hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The kingdom made the announcement Saturday on its state-run Saudi Press Agency. It cited the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for making the decision. READ MORE

Two Cops, Civilians Killed as Militants Open Fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore Town

Two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured on Saturday when militants opened fire targeting security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Militants fired upon a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near Main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir district around noon, they said. READ MORE

Kamaal R Khan Threatens Mika Singh After Watching His Diss Track

Actor turned film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for controversies. He is already facing trouble for criticising Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now he is in the news due to a dispute with singer Mika Singh. READ MORE

Diver Gets Swallowed By Massive Whale, Survives Ordeal After Mammal Spits Him Out

In what could only be described as something truly biblical, a veteran lobster diver survived to tell his tale of being swallowed by a humpback whale. 56-year-old Michael Packard was diving off the Cape Cod coast off Provincetown, Massachusetts, when he was swallowed whole by the giant creature’s mouth on January 11, Friday morning. READ MORE

